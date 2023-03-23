ProAlgo EA

ProAlgo EA MT4 is a fully automatic professional trading software with several preconfigured trading strategies to choose from. This EA works like a manual trader and is designed for manual traders who have difficulty sticking to their trading strategy due to indiscipline.


There is no Holy Grail in trading. If you are looking for a foolproof trading system that never fails, you can give up trading, you will never be profitable. Believe me, I have tried everything and I have come to this final conclusion. Your mind is your advantage. You have to be willing to lose and to win. The best losers win according to Tom Hougaard.

Before you even try to earn 10% on your personal trading account or Prop Firms account. Accept the fact that you have already lost 10% on your account. But just with 3 winning trades with a RR of 1 for 3 you are already making up 9% on your drawdown. Risk management is the key and your mind is the driver. We are all losers. Except that the best losers win while the worst losers keep blowing accounts.


Simple settings for a professionnal trading approach (No Martingale, No Grid or kinds dangerous systems) :


  • Time frame for Trade 
  • Time frame for Bais
  • Preset Strategy
  • Candles confirmation
  • Entry candle
  • Entry candle body size
  • ATR confirmation
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Slippage
  • Max Spread for Trading
  • Session time filter


What are the different strategies pre-included in this EA ?


I have developed over 40 pre-set trading strategies that you can choose from in the EA settings. These strategies are combinations of indicators (200 EMA, Stochastic, RSI, Williams Percent Range (WPR), Parabolic SAR, Fractals) and Price action confirmation setups (Engulfing, Hammer). Once you have chosen your strategy, you just have to adjust the other parameters according to your trading profile and the level of risk you want to take.


Why are all the strategies used by ProAlgo EA based on the EMA 200?


Trading with the EMA 200 already gives you a 50% probability of winning since we always trade within the market trend.


Why ProAglo EA don't use Trailing stop or Breakeven ?


If you take a trade it is because you have analyzed the market and concluded that the market shows a high probability of moving in a certain direction (Bullish or Bearish). So why manipulate the position once you take a trade. It will only destroy your RR and reduce the effectiveness of your strategy. Decide on a direction, put a SL and a TP and let the market do its thing. Don't try to catch the market or it will run away from you. 


Advices for optimizing your profitability with ProAlgo EA

  • Always choose a minimum RR of 1 to 3 
  • Always backtest your strategy properly for at least one year to see its profitability over the long term.
  • Series of 10 to 20 losses are normal. Don't worry about the drawdown, it's part of the game.

EA works on any pairs or assets and can be used for any trading style (Scalping, Day trading, Intra day, Swing trading).


A community-based vision :

I'm constantly bactesting to find the best parameters for low risk but high return trading to share it with you in comments.

After getting the EA, contact me so I can give you the set files of strategies developed so far with it.

If you find a good configuration or you passed a challenge, please share it in comments for the whole community to benefit.


For errors  :

If you encounter a problem in the operation of the EA. Please contact me inbox, I will fix it.


Author :

Yann Axel DJONWAN. Algo Trader and Developer.


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Market Hedge Maker EA (MHM EA) is an ultra complete trading robot project developed to create trading strategies that force profitability in the financial markets (Forex, Indices, Futures, Stocks, Cryptos...). This Expert Advisor has been designed to have the ability to trade millions of different configurations based on the most used indicators to determine (trend, momentum, volatility and volume).  Also the MHM EA uses also the Price Action as confirmation of entry in the trades (Upper Time F
Vantage Nasdaq EA
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Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker. The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size.  No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication. Recommendations: Asset : NAS100 Period: All Time Frame Minimum deposit: $200 Account type: Standart. Broker : Vantage Markets IMPORTANT
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Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2023.03.28 10:13 
 

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