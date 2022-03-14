Real Currency Strength

This is a real time, non-repainting, currency strength indicator with 'every' tick-level accuracy.  Why wait 5 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour to see which currency is the strongest or weakest when you can witness the currency appetite of market participants in real time.  The Real Currency Strength Indicator (CSI) uses the most precise method in calculating a currency’s performance, tailored to your specific trading style.  View all eight major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY) or only select currencies you wish to see.  This indicator keeps it simple without sacrificing visibility of the most important details.  Whether you place the indicator on a chart’s M1 timeframe or daily, the CSI updates in real time without reshaping any of the previous data.  Enjoy the ease and flexibility of changing time frames and the period of candles you wish to observe.  Learn how to use this single indicator as currency strength indicator, sentiment indicator, RISK-ON/OFF indicator, Market exhaustion indicator, and a volatility indicator and increase your edge.

Indicator inputs:

RPeriod - Enter the value of the periods you wish to observe.  For example, if you are on the M1 timeframe, a period of 1440 would present the currency strength (in real time) of each currency, since twenty-four hours ago.  No need to wait for one minute to elapse to see the next data point.  The currency strength indicator moves in real time.

UsePercent - Choose between "true" or "false."  When "true" is selected, the value of each indicator represents the percent change of the currency based on the RPeriod and timeframe selected.  If "false" is selected, the value of each indicator represents the change in pips of each indicator.  Recommend leaving UsePercent to "true."

___Color - Each currency has a default color.  Change the indicator color for each currency to suit your needs.

Level - add key levels to the indicator, based on user input.

Indicator buttons:

Show/Hide - Each currency has a button to toggle between "Show" and "Hide," which will show or hide the indicator line.  If you do not wish to see a particular currency, switch the currency to "Hide."  By default, all currency indicator lines are shown.

Indicator Views - There are four view buttons, labeled "XLarge," "Large," "Med," and "Small."  Each view has a default timeframe and period that best represents different market lengths for common traders.  Small view is best suited for scalpers; Med view is best suited for intraday traders; Large view is best suited for day traders; and XLarge view is best suited for position traders.  You can tailor your views by changing the timeframe and RPeriod and saving the chart as a template.

TIP:  By default, the eight currencies have been color coded between four cool colors and four warm colors.  This allows traders to easily identify market sentiment.  When four cool-colored currencies (USD, CAD, CHF, JPY) are grouped together, and four warm colored currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD) are grouped together, it indicates a clear shift in market sentiment.  For example:  if the cool colors are grouped together above the warm colors, a sentiment trader may trade "RISK-OFF" by pairing the warm-colored currencies with the cool-colored currencies and SHORT the market.  So, if USD, CAD, CHF, and JPY are strong, and EUR, GBP, AUD, and NZD are weak, a sentiment trader may go short EURUSD, GBPCAD, AUDCHF, and NZDJPY.

BONUS:  The REAL_CSI is not just a currency strength indicator, it can also act as a sentiment indicator, RISK-ON/OFF indicator, Market exhaustion indicator, and a volatility indicator.

  

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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