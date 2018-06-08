Ichimoku Market Scanner EA

4

This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are:

  • 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique,
  • the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,
  • the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,
  • two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading,
  • the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart,
  • the ability to determine the size of the position on the basis of the assumed SL,
  • sending notifications to the mobile application.


The scanner generates two types of trading signals:

The "BUY" or "SELL" proper signals appear after closing the current candle.

The "Coming Buy" or "Coming Sell" signals are created during the drawing of the current candle and may disappear at that time.

You can freely combine each of the 10 implemented setup filters.


Important!! In order for the trading signal (Buy or Sell) to be created, the conditions of all active setup filters should be met at one time.

Auto Trade mode allows automatic opening and closing of positions by the Scanner. In this case, the size of the opened positions is determined by the Fixed_Lot parameter.

Important!! The Auto Trade mode is just an addition. It is true that it allows full automation of trading, but it is not, in my opinion, the best solution. I recommend trading manually, based on signals (BUY, SELL) generated by Scanner.


Inputs

  • Auto_trade = false - in the automatic mode, the EA automatically opens and closes positions, in manual mode, you can open positions using the "BUY" and "SELL" buttons;
  • Tenkan = 7;
  • Kijun = 28;
  • Senkou = 119.

Predefined trading set-ups

  • Tenkan_Kijun_cross = false;
  • Price_Kijun_cross = false;
  • Price_Tenkan_cross = false;
  • Price_above_below_cloud = false;
  • ChikouSpan_above_below_price = false;
  • ChikouSpan_Kijun_cross = false;
  • Cloud_up_down_trend = false;
  • Cloud_change_trend = false;
  • Three_lines = false;
  • Breakout_cloud = false;
  • Auto_select_pairs = false - if true, the scanner scans all financial instruments available on the platform. If false, the list of instruments should be entered manually in the Instruments tab;
  • Fixed_Lot = 0.1 - fixed position size for automatic trading or manual trading without calculating the position size by SL distance;
  • Risk_perc = 1 - percent risk accepted for calculating the position size by means of SL distance;
  • is_Trailing_Stop_Mode = false - if false, then Trailing Stop is not active;
  • TrailingStop = 500 - distance of Trailing Stop;
  • TS_buffer = 0 Additional distance (in points) for the SL setting. Moves SL away from the line selected by "Auto_SL_level";
  • Send_Notification = false - messages sent to mobile applications;
  • Show_Alert = true - messages displayed on the chart;
  • string Suffix = "+" - extension of the Instruments names;
  • Instruments = "USDJPY,USDCAD...." - list of instruments that will be scanned if Auto_select_pairs = false;
  • Periods ="H1,H4,D1" - list of timeframes, by which the instruments will be scanned;
  • alert_sound ="sound.wav";
  • SW_Y_shift =700 - shift the scanner buttons, vertically;
  • SW_X_shift =750 - shift the scanner buttons, horizontally.
  • x_size = 0 - change the width of the button (+ -);
  • y_size = 0 - change the height of the button (+ -);
  • font_size_change = 0 - change of the font size (+ -);
I added the function of automatic setting of Stop Loss in Auto_trade mode.
Stop loss can be set in relation to the connection of one of four lines:
-Kijun-sen,
-Tenkan-sen,
-Senkou span A,
-Senkou span B.

The position size is automatically calculated. Taking into account the position of the SL and the assumed percentage risk.

The Trailing Stop function can also be carried out in a traditional way (at a fixed distance from the price level), or in relation to the position of the above-mentioned lines.


Important note:

This is not St. Gral.

It is also not a machine for making money.

If anyone knows only the basics of Ichimoku, or does not even know it, he can not expect too fast success in trading, even if he uses a scanner.

Do not ask me about the ready parameter settings, those that are a guarantee of earning money.

Every trader has to do his homework himself if he takes this job seriously

Reviews 11
Bonaparte2020
192
Bonaparte2020 2022.11.21 19:34 
 

Thank you for a great EA, I used it to pass 100K In prop firm and it worked really well yes, I was using auto trade mode, but I was near the computer to limit how many open trades and I was only opening 4 trades a day and it worked. I Passed both phase with no Problem. Thank you!

Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2022.01.25 15:15 
 

If you know ichumoku , its a great EA,i like it ...

Eldy Yakin Sinit
949
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2019.12.11 17:09 
 

This is a golden axe. It help me a lot to scan different type of setup of ichimoku trading strategies from pair to pair by just clicking the button.

I used it for manual trade. Not holy grail, but help a lot in ichimoku trading. Deserve for 5 Star.

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Bonaparte2020
192
Bonaparte2020 2022.11.21 19:34 
 

Thank you for a great EA, I used it to pass 100K In prop firm and it worked really well yes, I was using auto trade mode, but I was near the computer to limit how many open trades and I was only opening 4 trades a day and it worked. I Passed both phase with no Problem. Thank you!

Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2022.01.25 15:15 
 

If you know ichumoku , its a great EA,i like it ...

Eldy Yakin Sinit
949
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2019.12.11 17:09 
 

This is a golden axe. It help me a lot to scan different type of setup of ichimoku trading strategies from pair to pair by just clicking the button.

I used it for manual trade. Not holy grail, but help a lot in ichimoku trading. Deserve for 5 Star.

residualfuture
229
residualfuture 2019.10.14 01:25 
 

indicator lags mt4 and sometimes stops responding. I had to remove it from my chart.

8601567
789
8601567 2019.04.17 16:11 
 

I am not too satisfied at this time. At the moment of typing, the EA is losing 2134.00 on a trade it took with the USDJPY. Also, it seems unfair the creator only allows 5 activations, but continues revising the product, right? Since October of last year the EA has been revised from 2.22 to 2.27. In order to get the updates and fixes, one must use up their activations. I have two left and then, I would have to purchase the indicator again? I don't think so! How is that fair? Forget getting any help from the people at MetaTrader. I have learned they just don't care about the customers.

Ugo Della Rocca
790
Ugo Della Rocca 2019.01.20 20:09 
 

A little 'good a little' more badly like many experts

Sun Minh Lay
1283
Sun Minh Lay 2019.01.13 11:49 
 

I like Ichimoku Market Scanner EA.

Very useful for me. I agree with 5 stars.

Antonio Martinez
686
Antonio Martinez 2018.12.20 18:35 
 

cool :-)

hbtisol2020
65
hbtisol2020 2018.11.15 17:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CHECKMARK GmbH
2246
Markus Johannes Goss 2018.08.07 10:08 
 

Good tool, professional support, I like it.

Robert
228
Robert 2018.08.06 22:31 
 

Super, działa jak należy i wszystko pod ręką na otwartej jednej karcie w MT4

Najlepiej wydane pieniądze.

Polak potrafi :-)

pozdrawiam Robert

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