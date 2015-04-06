CapTaiNCAT

CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor.

TimeFrame M1 M5

SET FILES; 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247

Recommendations
  • Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account;
  • Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;
  • ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution; 
  • Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD

 The settings of the EA
  •  Trade Manager
  •  Magic Number
  •  Slippage
  •  Max-spread
  •  Fixed-Lot
  •  Risk-percent
  •  MaxDrawdown
  •  Start-hour
  •  End Hour
  •  Offsetting
  •  Trade Delta
  •  Trailing
  •  Trailing Loss
  •  start training
  •  velocity triger

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Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
/  /; Recommendations Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF EURJPY EURGBP GBPJPY;  The settings of the EA - ℕℝ ℕ;   ℂ      - ℕ    ℙ -   ℝ
ProjectXCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
ℙℂ  The settings of the EA Time - GENERAL SETTING; Terminal Comment Magic Slippage TIME - TickSETTINGS TickFilter TickSAMPLES TIME - Time settings Trade Request seconds Order modify seconds Start hour  End hour Order Expiry ACCOUNT MM Risk MM % Agrresive Adaptive History Both Direction together Max Trades Spread SETTINGS MAX Limit MIN Limit TRADE SETTINGS Signal size Order Distance Max Distance Stoploss Trailing start Max Trailing Trailing target
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