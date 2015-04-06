CapTaiNCAT
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor.
TimeFrame M1 M5
SET FILES;
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247
- Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account;
- Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;
- ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;
- Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD
- Trade Manager
- Magic Number
- Slippage
- Max-spread
- Fixed-Lot
- Risk-percent
- MaxDrawdown
- Start-hour
- End Hour
- Offsetting
- Trade Delta
- Trailing
- Trailing Loss
- start training
- velocity triger