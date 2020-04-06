New Moon
- Experts
- Michele Massa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Neew Moon is a Forex Expert Advisor designed for EUR/USD using a 5 minute timeframe.
It was developed based on a statistical study of the forex market.
Neew Moon NOT use Grid or Martingale.
The purpose of New Moon is to last over time, not to stop working in 1 month. It carries out short-term operations to make a long-term profit. Small capitals can become big capitals over time, with a strategy made specifically for this.
Tested with multiple spread levels, commissions included.
The every tick 99.9% backtest from 2010 shows very good results. (more than 11 years)
It is possible to use a money management method and set it's intensity (Low, Medium, High, Super_High).
Neew Moon parameters can be modified, but the preset parameters have been chosen with the intent of obtaining the maximum ratio between profitability and stability.
Parameters:
- lots = lot size (default: 0.1); --> only if "automatic_lots" is set to "OFF"!
- magic_number = unique number for each chart (default: 20211);
- comment = order comment (default: "NewMoon");
- average = length of simple moving average for trend filter (default: 95);
- second_average = length of simple moving average for second trend filter (default: 115);
- max_min= period of bars considered for the breakout level (default: 37);
- sl = stop loss (default: 0.008);
- volatility = volatility filter intensity(default: 0.00075);
- automatic_lots: "ON/OFF", for allow the reinvestment of profit.
- risk: if automatic_lot is set to "ON", you can choose the risk for the reinvestment of profits between: Low, Medium, High, Super_High