Neew Moon is a Forex Expert Advisor designed for EUR/USD using a 5 minute timeframe.

It was developed based on a statistical study of the forex market.

Neew Moon NOT use Grid or Martingale.

The purpose of New Moon is to last over time, not to stop working in 1 month. It carries out short-term operations to make a long-term profit. Small capitals can become big capitals over time, with a strategy made specifically for this.

Tested with multiple spread levels, commissions included.

The every tick 99.9% backtest from 2010 shows very good results. (more than 11 years)

It is possible to use a money management method and set it's intensity (Low, Medium, High, Super_High).

Neew Moon parameters can be modified, but the preset parameters have been chosen with the intent of obtaining the maximum ratio between profitability and stability.





Parameters:



lots = lot size (default: 0.1); --> only if "automatic_lots" is set to "OFF"!

magic_number = unique number for each chart (default: 20211);

comment = order comment (default: "NewMoon");

average = length of simple moving average for trend filter (default: 95);

second_average = length of simple moving average for second trend filter (default: 115);

max_min = period of bars considered for the breakout level (default: 37);

sl = stop loss (default: 0.008);

volatility = volatility filter intensity(default: 0.00075);

automatic_lots : "ON/OFF", for allow the reinvestment of profit.

risk: if automatic_lot is set to "ON", you can choose the risk for the reinvestment of profits between: Low, Medium, High, Super_High








