New Moon

Neew Moon is a Forex Expert Advisor designed for EUR/USD using a 5 minute timeframe.

It was developed based on a statistical study of the forex market.

Neew Moon  NOT use Grid or Martingale.

The purpose of New Moon is to last over time, not to stop working in 1 month. It carries out short-term operations to make a long-term profit. Small capitals can become big capitals over time, with a strategy made specifically for this.

Tested with multiple spread levels, commissions included.

The every tick 99.9% backtest from 2010 shows very good results. (more than 11 years)

It is possible to use a money management method and set it's intensity (Low, Medium, High, Super_High).

Neew Moon parameters can be modified, but the preset parameters have been chosen with the intent of obtaining the maximum ratio between  profitability and stability.


Parameters:

  • lots = lot size (default: 0.1); --> only if "automatic_lots" is set to "OFF"!
  • magic_number = unique number for each chart (default: 20211);
  • comment = order comment (default: "NewMoon");
  • average = length of simple moving average for trend filter (default: 95);
  • second_average = length of simple moving average for second trend filter (default: 115);
  • max_min= period of bars considered for the breakout level (default: 37);
  • sl = stop loss (default: 0.008);
  • volatility = volatility filter  intensity(default: 0.00075);
  • automatic_lots: "ON/OFF", for allow the reinvestment of profit.
  • risk: if automatic_lot is set to "ON", you can choose the risk for the reinvestment of profits between: Low, Medium, High, Super_High



More from author
Space Grid
Michele Massa
5 (2)
Experts
Space Grid is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Space Grid was developed and tested specially on  eur/usd  on a  5 minute timeframe . The backtest was performed with  99.90% quality data and shows excellent results. Tested with multiple spread levels, long swap and short swap included. It is essential to do the every tick backtest. Recommendations Symbol : EUR/USD Timeframe : 5 minute. Parameters comment :  comment of the order. magic_number :  unique number for each chart start_lot :  number o
Instrument Variation
Michele Massa
Utilities
You can always keep the market variation under control by setting the time frame you prefer. Once applied to a chart, such as EUR/USD or SP500, we can choose different parameters for our utility. The parameters that can be set are: back_periods_1 back_periods_2 years_back align by default these parameters are set to 30, 120, 0, left. THE FIRST TWO PARAMETERS(1, 2):  Allow you to set the two time periods that refer to the chart, so if we have set the parameters as default, that is 30 and 120
Spread Ratio
Michele Massa
Indicators
The Spread Ratio indicator allows you to view the ratio between the value of one instrument and another in order to operate with spread trading techniques. In the image we can see an example of the Spread Ratio indicator on the Brent Oil and Crude Oil instruments. As we see from the image, the Spread Ratio indicator shows the trend of the ratio between these two instruments, allowing us to grasp the misalignments and realignments of the prices. It is also possible to combine the Spread Ratio
