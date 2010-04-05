Winged Golden Dragon
- Saad Amin-alami
Winged Golden Dragon – Advanced XAUUSD Scalping MT4 EA for Prop Firms and Live Accounts
Unlock the power of Asian precision trading with Winged Golden Dragon, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built for traders seeking consistent results, this EA combines innovative fake breakout detection with healhy risk management to deliver optimal performance in both prop firm challenges and live trading environments.
Key Features:
Unique Fake Breakout Strategy:
-
Detects false breakouts (fakeouts) during the Asian session and places a precise pending order at key level.
-
Confirms trade only when the price closes back inside the predefined range.
-
Smart position reversal with safe money management once the SL is triggered.
Prop Firm Challenge Mode:
-
Swiftly designed for prop firm traders.
-
Set your equity target, and the EA will automatically close trade and terminate once the target is reached, ensuring you pass your challenge with minimal risk.
Advanced Risk Management:
-
Choose between Fixed Risk (2% of initial balance) or Relative Risk (2% of current balance) to suit your trading style.
-
Built-in stop loss (2.2pts) and take profit (4.4pts) levels,
with a smart reversal mechanism in case of SL triggered, where the EA reverses the position with a 3.3pts stop loss and 12.3pts take profit.
Proven Performance:
-
Backtested with consistent profitability and low drawdowns.
-
Real-world success in passing prop firm challenges and achieving live funded accounts.
User-Friendly Customization:
-
Easily configure settings upon launching the EA,via the input tab, including risk mode, challenge mode and equity target.
-
No complex setup required – simply attach the EA to your XAUUSD chart, manage your inputs, and let it work.
Why Choose Winged Golden Dragon?
-
Tailored for XAUUSD: Optimized for Gold trading, capitalizing on a unique niche Asian session movement.
-
Prop Firm Ready: Pass your challenges with confidence using the built-in equity target feature.
-
Prop Firm Servers Friendly: Most brokers limit EA trading to around 2000 requests, our EA is optimized to avoid broker server warnings.
-
Flexible and Safe: Customizable risk management ensures you stay in control of your trading.
-
Proven Results: Backed by extensive backtesting and real-world success stories.
Ideal For
-
Prop Firm Traders: Pass your challenges with ease and reduce the risk of failure.
-
Scalpers: Capitalize on short-term price movements with precise entries and exits.
-
Gold Traders: Take advantage of XAUUSD’s Asian session's movement with a strategy designed specifically for these conditions.
How to setup
- Open your MT4, add symbol for XAUUSD 15mins Timeframe.
- Launch Winged Golden Dragon from Expert Advisors, go to "inputs" tab. THIS HAS TO BE APPLIED BEFORE 02:59 GMT+2 (brokers time)
- If it's a challenge account, type "Yes", then type your target equity. Example: for a 10K challenge with 10% target, type: 11000.
The EA will automatically close the trade upon reaching that desired equity.
- Choose your risk mode, type "Fixed" if you want to risk 2% of the initial balance, type "Relative" if you want to risk 2% of your current balance.