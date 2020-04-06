Analitic RSI

A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (LEVEL_MIN), and then rises above it. We sell when the signal first rises above a certain level (LEVEL_MAX), and then falls below it. The Expert Advisor handles errors correctly and works reliably with a capital of $100 or more, $1000 is recommended. The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing start, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit.

For a decade now, the relative strength index has been haunting stock traders around the world, it is considered one of the best indicators for creating market metrics and various trading strategies and systems. On the one hand, it seems simple, like the rules of the game of football, on the other hand, it contains impressive depths that it is impossible to stop revealing.

Parameters
  • MAGIC - Magic number.
  • PERIOD - The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
  • LIMIT_SPREAD - Spread limit.
  • LIMIT_LOT - Maximum lot limit.
  • LOT - Lot, if more than zero then nano-management does not work.
  • MONEY_MANAGEMENT - Forms a lot depending on the deposit.
  • STOP_LOSS - Stop loss.
  • TAKE_PROFIT - Take profit.
  • TRAILING_START - Trailing stop start. 0 - Disabled.
  • TRAILING_STOP - Trailing stop. 0 - Disabled.
  • LEVEL_MIN - Minimum level for RSI.
  • LEVEL_MAX - The maximum level for RSI.
  • PERIOD_RSI - RSI period.
  • APPLIED_PRICE_RSI - Price RSI calculation.


