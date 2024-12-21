Eursgd Scalping Expert Advisor

ESSEA is a EURSGD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market!

Signal

*Back tested in Dukascopy historical data

Best case:

Minimum Balance: $500

$500 Leverage: 1:100

1:100 Maximal Drawdown: 32%

32% Spread: 5 pips

5 pips Net Profit: 23% per year

23% per year Low risk: $400 Balance per 0.01 lot size

$400 Balance per 0.01 lot size High risk: $500 Balance per 0.03 lot size





The EA is installed on only one chart and trades EURSGD exclusively.

If the broker uses a suffix (for example, EURSGD.c), you should enter the suffix in the settings.

*As this is a martingale strategy, please add the same amount of balance into your account temporarily if your free margin is less than the margin used. (optional)





Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: EURSGD

Settings:

Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

0.01 Fixed Stop Loss: 0.1

0.1 Symbol: EURSGD

EURSGD Bollinger Bands Period: 20

20 RSI Limit: 15

15 Look-Back Period: 5





Be Informed:

Before purchasing any scalping strategy, consider the risks. Scalping involves potential losses, and the martingale approach carries additional exposure. Please trade responsibly.



