Decent Trading Tools, The ones that separate the Winners from the Losers, do not have to be expensive.

This is the second out of a series of two indicators from the magic series.

This indicator is Magic Correlation, this is the Middle Indicator in the screenshot.

The indicator plots up to 30 instruments and visualizes events like:

Time, Start, End and Duration of the events.

Underlying Correlation.

Trend Strength.

Front Runners and Laggards.

Directions.

Patterns.

What normally remains hidden between charts, will now be revealed in the blink of an eye. As Above, so Below and What goes up, Must come down. This Indicator can not really be tested in the tester because it needs multiple feeds, of multiple instruments at the same time.











