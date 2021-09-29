EA Koi
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 29 September 2021
- Activations: 10
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ I use only time-tested algorithms! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐The principle of operation of the Expert Advisor is to search for a global trend and open deals on a local pullback.
There is both a fixed and an auto lot.TralingStop helps to squeeze the maximum out of the price movement.
The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With its help, you can open positions that will be picked up by the
Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading.The Expert Advisor has a minimal list of settings, which makes
it easier to work and the ability to optimize it for any financial instruments.Recommended period of the M5 schedule.
The recommended minimum deposit is $ 1000.