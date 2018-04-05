EA Magnet MT5

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ The result is visible in the first hours of operation! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones
are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend.

Use a $ 1,000 deposit or a cent account. Recommended period: M1,M5.

Advantages

 🆗 There is a protection against losses on the number of open orders, a limit on the maximum lot and a percentage of the balance.

 🆗 The result is visible in the first hours of operation.

 🆗 Any period is suitable for trading.

 🆗 Average profit of 2% per day.

 🆗 Nice visual design.

 🆗 Multi-currency.


Settings


  • Finish_Work - The Expert Advisor brings the trading cycle to the close of orders and stops working.
  • Closing_Total_Profit - If when closing profitable orders, the profitable ones overlap the unprofitable ones, then all orders are closed.
  • Fix_Step_Order_Open - (true)Fixed step of opening positions.(false) - dynamic step of opening positions.
  • Step_Order_Open - The step of opening positions.
  • Lot - The initial Lot.
  • Max_Lot - The maximum possible lot of the position.
  • Max_Order - The maximum number of open orders.
  • Percentage_Limit - When the set percentage is reached, the opening of orders stops.
  • Filter - Opening positions using the filter.
  • Additional_Lot_Inclusion - If EA has opened more positions than the specified value, then long-distance orders will be opened with a multiplier.
  • Notifications_OffOn - Mobile notification.
  • Currency_Symbol - Currency symbol displayed on the panel and chart.
  • ATR_Profit - Profit in ATR.
  • Fix_Profit - (true)enables Fixed profit in points.
  • Take_Profit - Number of points for a fixed profit.
  • Trailing_Stop - (true)Enables trailing stop.
  • ATR_Trail - Trailing stop in ATR.
  • Fix_Trail - (true)Includes a fixed trailing stop in points.
  • Step_Tral - The trailing stop step in points.
  • Period_ATR - The ATR period.
  • Period_MA - The MA period for the filter.

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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
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Эта панель предназначена для быстрого визуального поиска паттернов "price action" по нескольким торговым инструментам одновременно. Есть возможность добавлять и удалять торговые инструменты. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется быстрый переход на график с данным паттерном и таймфреймом. Панель ищет 8 свечных паттернов: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Отключение любого из паттернов осуществляется кликом по его заголовку. Также имеет
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Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
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