EA Magnet MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ The result is visible in the first hours of operation! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones
are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend.
Use a $ 1,000 deposit or a cent account. Recommended period: M1,M5.
Advantages
🆗 The result is visible in the first hours of operation.
🆗 Any period is suitable for trading.
🆗 Average profit of 2% per day.
🆗 Nice visual design.
🆗 Multi-currency.
Settings
- Finish_Work - The Expert Advisor brings the trading cycle to the close of orders and stops working.
- Closing_Total_Profit - If when closing profitable orders, the profitable ones overlap the unprofitable ones, then all orders are closed.
- Fix_Step_Order_Open - (true)Fixed step of opening positions.(false) - dynamic step of opening positions.
- Step_Order_Open - The step of opening positions.
- Lot - The initial Lot.
- Max_Lot - The maximum possible lot of the position.
- Max_Order - The maximum number of open orders.
- Percentage_Limit - When the set percentage is reached, the opening of orders stops.
- Filter - Opening positions using the filter.
- Additional_Lot_Inclusion - If EA has opened more positions than the specified value, then long-distance orders will be opened with a multiplier.
- Notifications_OffOn - Mobile notification.
- Currency_Symbol - Currency symbol displayed on the panel and chart.
- ATR_Profit - Profit in ATR.
- Fix_Profit - (true)enables Fixed profit in points.
- Take_Profit - Number of points for a fixed profit.
- Trailing_Stop - (true)Enables trailing stop.
- ATR_Trail - Trailing stop in ATR.
- Fix_Trail - (true)Includes a fixed trailing stop in points.
- Step_Tral - The trailing stop step in points.
- Period_ATR - The ATR period.
- Period_MA - The MA period for the filter.