SuperStars

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Now manual trading will be fun! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This indicator is a high-quality and affordable trading solution. The indicator does not redraw,but works in real time.
It provides a complete off-the-shelf system. The system visually indicates on the chart the beginning of opening positions, their further support and
optimal closing. The indicator also has a notification about trading actions: "VOICE NOTIFICATION", "VISUAL NOTIFICATION", "ALERT" and "PUSH NOTIFICATION". You can either follow the signals of the indicator completely, or use it as an assistant in trading.


System principle

The system is based on the principle of opening three positions or one, but taking into account the volume (lots), for gradual closing in the cascade.


Advantages

       🆗  All calculations in the settings are made not in points, but in ATR values.
            This allows you not to calculate the volatility of the instrument every time. The indicator does it for you!
           
       🆗  Minimum settings. Only the most necessary ones for flexible configuration are left.

       🆗  Different types of notifications.

       🆗  Multi-currency.

       🆗  Multi-period.

       🆗  Clear visual design.



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Indicator Settings

Basic Setting
  • Multi_Entry - The number of ATR to calculate the opening of positions(the lower the value, the more trades).As transactions decrease, their quality increases.
  • Multi_1 - The number of ATR to calculate take profit#1.
  • Multi_2 - The number of ATR to calculate take profit#2.
  • Multi_SL - The number of ATR for calculating stop loss (works when the SL_Fix function is enabled).
  • Moving_SL_to_break even_after_reaching_TP_1(true) - When take profit#1 is reached, we move the stop loss to the open level(breakeven).
  • Move_SL_to_TP_1_level_when_TP2_is_reached(true) - When take profit#2 is reached, it moves the stop loss to take profit#1.

Alert Settings - Configure notifications.
Visual Display Setting - Setting the visual part.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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"LINKER" is an indicator that links any number of windows of the charts it is running on. A synchronized crosshair is also available, toggled by the (Ctrl) key or the (L) button. The visibility of the trade levels can be toggled on each chart separately using the (Shift) key or the (V) button. The buttons and the crosshair have customizable settings and colors. For instance, you need to analyze a trading instrument on different timeframes, for example, on H1, H4 and D1. Doing this in a single ch
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This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search in history (by
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This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns or the periods can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search
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The indicator helps you trade following the VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) and PRICE ACTION methods, as well as study these methods from a perspective. The indicator searches for VSA and PRICE ACTION patterns considering the current trend. It is possible to view the patterns of the higher timeframe on the current timeframe chart. The custom mode allows you to find your patterns based on VSA method. Also, there is a volume histogram that automatically configures the width and visual horizontal leve
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The panel works as a filter, finding patterns based on the Volume Spread Analysis technique. Search is carried out for selected trading instruments and all available timeframes. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>". The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys. Input parameters Basic Set
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
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Utilities
Данная утилита предоставляет возможность работать с ордерами, переключатся по периодам и менять шаблон графика используя клавиши клавиатуры. Быстрое открытие и закрытие ордеров, установка и удаление отложенных приказов пригодится как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующих на новостях. Смена периода или шаблона в одно нажатие клавиши, упростит анализ графиков. Также предусмотрено закрытие части позиции. Возможность назначения любых клавиш и различные настройки ордеров, поможет собрать торговый пул
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Ни для кого не секрет, что для того чтобы, заработать на финансовых рынках необходимо движение цены инструмента. И чем движение сильнее тем больше возможностей предоставляется для торговли трейдеру. Для поиска сильных движений цены и был разработан PulseScanner. Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения сильных движений цены по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Индикатор имеет несколько режимов поиска и визуального отображения сигналов.
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Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения ложных пробоев по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно . Цвет сигнальных кнопок , указывает на направление возможного движения . По клику на сигнальную кнопку , осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном . Отключить не используемые периоды , можно кликом по его заголовку . Кнопка "All" открывает графики всех сигналов по данному периоду . Имеется поиск в истории ( по предыдущим барам ). Прокру
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Indicators
Данная панель упростит работу тем, кто использует в своей торговле горизонтальные уровни. Панель дает возможность быстро переключатся по инструментам, при этом в несколько кликов устанавливать уровни на графиках и взаимодействовать с ними. Имеется гибкая настройка оповещения. Одно из преимуществ данного продукта, показывать вид пробития уровня, это ложный пробой или закрепление за уровнем. Настройки Market_Watch - При (true) выводит инструменты из списка панели "Обзор рынка", при (false) инструм
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Индикатор ищет дивергенции по индикаторам: MACD, RSI,CCI,Stochastic,OsMA,RVI. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется переход на график с сигналом. Для каждого индикатора применяется свой шаблон. Цифры на сигнальных кнопках указывают расстояние в барах от сигнала. Прокрутка (scrolling) панели осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Входные параметры Lists Of Currencies To Search For Divergences - Список торговых инструментов. General Setting - Общие настройки панели. Template
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Данный индикатор находит рыночные ситуации по типу "ложный пробой", "сложный ложный пробой" и "пробой уровня". Настройки SettingListMarket - В данном разделе гибко настраивается список торговых инструментов и фильтров. ListOrMarketOverview - При false список инструментов используется из List_1...List_5, при true инструменты из обзора рынка. Forex - включает в список Forex инструменты. CFD - включает в список CFD инструменты. Futures - включает в список Futures инструменты. CFDOnIndexes - включа
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Indicators
Индикатор производит поиск различных паттернов и сортировку рыночной информации. Полученную информацию фильтрует и выводит на экран, обновляя ее с заданной периодичностью. Имеется возможность сохранять собственные списки инструментов. Имеет сортировку по: названию инструмента; типу инструмента; по диапазону значений от N до M; выделенным в ручную маркерам; Важно!!! Индикатор спроектирован так, чтоб была возможность добавлять новые паттерны и значения для сортировки. Если вам необходим поиск
EA Magnet
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Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
EA Koi
Roman Lipatov
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I use only time-tested algorithms! The principle of operation of the Expert Advisor is to search for a global trend and open deals on a local pullback. There is both a fixed and an auto lot.TralingStop helps to squeeze the maximum out of the price movement. The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With its help, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading.The Expert Advisor has a minimal list of settings, which makes it
KickBack
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5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines the trend and its direction. At the same time, it shows the oversold and overbought zones. Thus, it determines the most profitable places to open a position. The indicator can be used as a filter and complement to any strategy. It can also be used as an independent tool.    Advantages The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on all available tools. Works on all periods. It has a minimum of settings. The ability to use it as a primary and auxiliary indicator. P
ZcorrMT4
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
DoNotHudePinBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
RadarPriceActionMT5
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Эта панель предназначена для быстрого визуального поиска паттернов "price action" по нескольким торговым инструментам одновременно. Есть возможность добавлять и удалять торговые инструменты. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется быстрый переход на график с данным паттерном и таймфреймом. Панель ищет 8 свечных паттернов: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Отключение любого из паттернов осуществляется кликом по его заголовку. Также имеет
EA Magnet MT5
Roman Lipatov
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
ZcoorMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
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