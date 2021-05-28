SuperStars

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Now manual trading will be fun! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This indicator is a high-quality and affordable trading solution. The indicator does not redraw,but works in real time.

It provides a complete off-the-shelf system. The system visually indicates on the chart the beginning of opening positions, their further support and

optimal closing. The indicator also has a notification about trading actions: "VOICE NOTIFICATION", "VISUAL NOTIFICATION", "ALERT" and "PUSH NOTIFICATION". You can either follow the signals of the indicator completely, or use it as an assistant in trading.





System principle

The system is based on the principle of opening three positions or one, but taking into account the volume (lots), for gradual closing in the cascade.





Advantages

🆗 All calculations in the settings are made not in points, but in ATR values.

This allows you not to calculate the volatility of the instrument every time. The indicator does it for you!



🆗 Minimum settings. Only the most necessary ones for flexible configuration are left. 🆗 Different types of notifications. 🆗 Multi-currency. 🆗 Multi-period. 🆗 Clear visual design.







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Indicator Settings

Multi_Entry - The number of ATR to calculate the opening of positions(the lower the value, the more trades).As transactions decrease, their quality increases.

Multi_1 - The number of ATR to calculate take profit#1.

Multi_2 - The number of ATR to calculate take profit#2.

Multi_SL - The number of ATR for calculating stop loss (works when the SL_Fix function is enabled).

Moving_SL_to_break even_after_reaching_TP_1 (true) - When take profit#1 is reached, we move the stop loss to the open level(breakeven).

Move_SL_to_TP_1_level_when_TP2_is_reached(true) - When take profit#2 is reached, it moves the stop loss to take profit#1.

Alert Settings - Configure notifications.

Visual Display Setting - Setting the visual part.