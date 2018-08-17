NightXploiter
- Experts
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Ugur Oezcan# ICMARKETS (21% live discount)
21.5% live discount on commission from ICMarkets. Discounts are available for every trade on your account, including manual trades.
to broker:
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 10 August 2019
- Activations: 10
Expert opens trades by level and uses no indicator. It can be used with multiple currency pairs with correct settings. Depending on the currency pair, trading sessions are mostly short before the newyork close to the middle of Japan session.Due to independence of indicators, the expert can be optimized for several currency pairs and trading times. In case of extended drawdown, take profits are adjusted to exit the market sooner and if at all possibly profitable. The built-in news filter prevents the opening of new trades when important news is upcoming.
There is no martingale or grid in this EA. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and once in the profit zone, profits are protected by trailing stops.
Signal monitoring (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller).
Parameters
- GMT offset of your broker - GMT offset of your broker
- DST offset - broker is on Daylight Savings Time
- Session open hour - opening hour
- Session close hour - closing hour
- Setting string - set of values that optimize the general trading behavior of this EA
- Entry fix lots - fixed lot size per trade without money management
- Use money management - enable money management
- Minlotsize for every X amount of balance - min lot size for every X amount of balance
- Stop loss (points) - Stop loss (points)
- Maximum allowed spread - allowed spread
- Take profit at drawdown take profit at drawdown of n
- Change take profit at drawdown - change take profit after drawdown to n
- Custom Magic - unique ID identifying Expert and Pair
- Use Newsfilter - set true to use newsfilter
- Add Currencies Show - show additional currencies - divided by comma
- Add Currencies Block - block additional currencies - divided by comma
- Length of your providers Prefix - length of your providers prefix
- Distance news label left - news display from left
- Distance news label top - news display from top
- Receive notifications - receive notifications
- News suspend trading on score - suspend if score (Heavy=3, Medium=2, Low=0)
- Disable trading x hours before news - disable trading x hours before news
- Disable trading x hours after news - disable trading x hours after news
- News source - http://forex-navigator.com/ffcal_week_this.xml
One of the best scalpers for CHFJPY pair. It comes with great performance, steady growth with low DD.
Highly recommended...