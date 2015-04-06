Trend and correction expert

The Expert Advisor finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend (for the same period). When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the EA parameters, the Expert Advisor opens the a trade in the trend direction. The advantage of this is that the EA will not buy at the trend maximum or sell at its minimum - trhe EA only trades after correction. However, you can set different correction values, including the value of 0 if you want to trade immediately when the EA finds the trend.

The EA can set a trade into a small profit, it can use the lot size depending on free margin and provides many other settings.





Input parameters