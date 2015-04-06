Trend and correction expert

The Expert Advisor finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend (for the same period). When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the EA parameters, the Expert Advisor opens the a trade in the trend direction. The advantage of this is that the EA will not buy at the trend maximum or sell at its minimum - trhe EA only trades after correction. However, you can set different correction values, including the value of 0 if you want to trade immediately when the EA finds the trend.

The EA can set a trade into a small profit, it can use the lot size depending on free margin and provides many other settings.


Input parameters

  • Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);
  • Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lots=0);
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large);
  • Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);
  • StopLoss - stop loss in points;
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points;
  • Stop to breakeven after - move stop loss to breakeven after a specified number of points;
  • EnableAutoClose - automatic closure of orders in case of a reverse signal;
  • TrailingStopValue - the trailing stop value in points; mot used if set to 0;
  • CountBars - the number of bars used to search for trend and correction;
  • BarsShift - maximum shift of bars used in search for the trend;
  • MinPriceDistance - the minimum trend distance in the currency pair units to open a deal;
  • PercentCorrection - correction percent (recommended values are 0 to 62);
  • TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (distance from the current price of the currency pair), if set to 0, trailing stop is not used;
  • MAFilterStrength - the strength of an additional indicator based on multiple Moving Averages (optional use, set to 0 in order to disable);
  • MAFilterStartPeriod - initial period of Moving Averages (if set to 0, the filter will not be used);
  • MAFilterCount - the number of Moving average indicators;
  • MAFilterIncrease - increase of the period of each Moving average indicator;
  • AdxPeriod - ADX indicator period;
  • MinAdxLevel - minimum ADX level;
  • Trading start hour - trading start hour;
  • Trading end hour - trading end hour;
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Leonid Arkhipov
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Free indicator to quickly detect trendline breakouts and high or low of a price range. It displays lines based on the highs and lows of prices, and also finds and displays inclined trend lines. As soon as the price goes beyond the line and the candlestick closes, the indicator signals this with an arrow (you can also enable an alert). This indicator is easy to use and also free. The number of candles for defining trend lines as well as the high and low of the trading range is configurable. It w
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This indicator is able to determine the price levels at which there was the most volume for the specified period of history. In the future, the price often bounces off such levels, and this can be successfully applied in trading. They are displayed as lines, some parameters for determining the levels can be adjusted. This indicator is simple, therefore, it does not report signals, and only builds levels on EUR/USD. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
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This Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals based on fractals and some other indicators. It is a free lite version of Three fractals Brief description of the trading strategy: when the fractals were formed after a prolonged fall, and the last fractal did not update the minimum of the previous bar's lower fractal, then a trend reversal is determined (at the same time, there must be a fractal in the middle, which is higher than the others). Similarly, opposite for growth. In case other indicato
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Volume Levels is a very important indicator for exchange trading. Most of the trades were performed on those levels. This indicator displays the price level that had the most trade volumes over a certain period of time. Often, the price bounces from those levels in the future, and it can be successfully used in trading. It works on any currency pair. Parameters HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels; Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price to
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Alexander Nikolaev
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Some experienced trades can tell where the price will go even without indicators, as the direction of the price can be found using the ordinary candlesticks. The EA compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Also, it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky. In addition, the EA can automatically determine the take profit and stop loss size depending on the size of the previous cand
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Alexander Nikolaev
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Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement or to revert it. With the help of the Colored candles indicator such movements are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it paints the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles are colored green and bearish candles - red. The greater the power of the bulls or the bears, the brighter the color. You can change the colors if you want. The indi
Multi Alligator Signals
Alexander Nikolaev
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It is good to know the presence of a trend on multiple timeframes at once. And even better - on multiple currency pairs at once. This indicator allows to quickly determine the presence of a trend or a flat on 8 timeframes and from 1 to 15 currency pairs at once. Multi Alligator Signals analyzes the signals of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams on every timeframe (from M1 to W1) and multiple currency pairs (up to 15) simultaneously. If there is a buy signal, a green upward arrow is drawn, i
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Alexander Nikolaev
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The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
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The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
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The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
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Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
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