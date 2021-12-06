KickBack

The indicator determines the trend and its direction. At the same time, it shows
the oversold and overbought zones. Thus, it determines the most profitable
places to open a position. The indicator can be used as a filter and complement
to any strategy. It can also be used as an independent tool.   



Advantages

  • The indicator does not redraw the values.
  • Works on all available tools.
  • Works on all periods.
  • It has a minimum of settings.
  • The ability to use it as a primary and auxiliary indicator.



Parameters

TrendCalculationParameter - The number of bars to determine the trend.
RollbackDepth - Setting the deviation depth.
DepthPeriod - Setting the deviation period.
NumberOfBarsToDraw - Time from drawing the indicator in bars.
stayer
511
Очень хороший индикатор отклонения цены! Спасибо Роман!

