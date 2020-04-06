Ilan EA



Ilan EA is an analog of the expert Advisor, with the addition of many additional logic and trading options, with the left settings of the expert Advisor . The EA trades using the martingale system with an increase in subsequent lots in a series of orders in order to average them. The robot places the first order based on the signals of the built-in indicator. or signals from the user's own indicator (it is possible to embed it in the expert Advisor). The EA also has the ability to stop trading depending on the news. Ilan EA can be used either on a single chart. or on two charts in the opposite direction of trade. The trading period is 5-15 minutes, with LONG TRADES OPEN on one and SHORT TRADES OPEN on the other. Other parameters are selected by the user. On the graph screen displays a variety of information about trade, the color signal indicates the status: grey - disabled green - option works at the moment, red is the setting, but at the moment not working, because it does not meet.