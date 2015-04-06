Wonder C19 MT4 Robot

WonderC-19 Double Strategy MT4 Expert Advisor (For Safe Fund Management)

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WonderC-19 Expert Advisor is a simple solution to the great trading problems of many years. It is fully 100% algo MT4 trading robot. The default settings is profitable on many trading pairs, especially those with spread below 5 pips. It will fit in greatly for other pairs too, if they properly optimised. 

Why WonderC19 Expert Advisor
1. High profitability on almost every pair. To increase profit, increase MM moderately and optimize TP and SL. 
2. Low drawdown. To make it lower, reduce MM_Level.
4. Intelligent entry and exit
5. Hidden losses and profit calculators.
6. Fast and profitable backtest results.
7. Built for Forex, adaptable to Cryptos, Stocks and Commodities
8. No complex settings or paramaters
9. Suitable for new traders, professionals and fund managers
10. CURRENCY PAIRS:  Default settings is optimized for GBPUSD. Performance is good on other pairs with low spread and optimized parameters.
11. TIMEFRAME: Default setting performance performs best on H1 timeframe. Performance is also good on H4. It is, however, profitable on almost any timeframe with optimized settings.

Expert Paramaters:
STRAT_1_PARAMETERS; These settings are needed if UseStrat1 = true;
UseStrat1: To allow trading with strategy 1, set to True.
UseStrat1InbuiltPar: To use Strategy one in-built parameters, set to true
Strat1MM_Percent = Mininum is 0.01, maximum is 1; 0.01 gives you 0.01 lot and grows with account balance.

STRAT_2_PARAMETERS; These settings are needed if UseStrat1 = true;
UseStrat2: To allow trading with strategy 1, set to True.
UseStrat2InbuiltPar: To use Strategy one in-built parameters, set to true
Strat2MM_Percent = Mininum is 0.01, maximum is 1;  0.01 gives you 0.01 lot and grows with account balance.

GENERAL_PARAMETERS; These are needed when UseStrat1par or UseStrat2par are set to False;
MM_Percent = Mininum is 0.1, maximum is 3;
TP_Pips = Take profit in pips
SL_Pips =  Stop Loss in pips
Trailing_Pips = Trailing pips
Trailing_Step = Trailing Steps
Trail_Above = Trailing starts X pips above breakeven.
MaxSpread: Maximum Spread allowed. 

MaxSlippage: Maximum Slippage allowed. 
PriceIsTooClose: This is used to prevent order and order modify error due to market TP, SL and freeze level;

NOTE:

*BEST PERFORMANCE IS  H1, H4, D1.

*MAXIMUM MM_PERCENT ALLOWED FOR SAFE TRADING IS 1 ON STANDARD 10K ACCOUNT.


FREE UPGRADE AND SUPPORT!

LAUNCH PRICE LIMITED TIME OFFER!! 

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Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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