Wonder C19 MT4 Robot

WonderC-19 Double Strategy MT4 Expert Advisor (For Safe Fund Management)





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WonderC-19 Expert Advisor is a simple solution to the great trading problems of many years. It is fully 100% algo MT4 trading robot. The default settings is profitable on many trading pairs, especially those with spread below 5 pips. It will fit in greatly for other pairs too, if they properly optimised.





Why WonderC19 Expert Advisor

1. High profitability on almost every pair. To increase profit, increase MM moderately and optimize TP and SL.

2. Low drawdown. To make it lower, reduce MM_Level.

4. Intelligent entry and exit

5. Hidden losses and profit calculators.

6. Fast and profitable backtest results.

7. Built for Forex, adaptable to Cryptos, Stocks and Commodities

8. No complex settings or paramaters

9. Suitable for new traders, professionals and fund managers

10. CURRENCY PAIRS: Default settings is optimized for GBPUSD. Performance is good on other pairs with low spread and optimized parameters.

11. TIMEFRAME: Default setting performance performs best on H1 timeframe. Performance is also good on H4. It is, however, profitable on almost any timeframe with optimized settings.





Expert Paramaters:

STRAT_1_PARAMETERS; These settings are needed if UseStrat1 = true;

UseStrat1: To allow trading with strategy 1, set to True.

UseStrat1InbuiltPar: To use Strategy one in-built parameters, set to true

Strat1MM_Percent = Mininum is 0.01, maximum is 1; 0.01 gives you 0.01 lot and grows with account balance.





STRAT_2_PARAMETERS; These settings are needed if UseStrat1 = true;

UseStrat2: To allow trading with strategy 1, set to True.

UseStrat2InbuiltPar: To use Strategy one in-built parameters, set to true

Strat2MM_Percent = Mininum is 0.01, maximum is 1; 0.01 gives you 0.01 lot and grows with account balance.





GENERAL_PARAMETERS; These are needed when UseStrat1par or UseStrat2par are set to False;

MM_Percent = Mininum is 0.1, maximum is 3;

TP_Pips = Take profit in pips

SL_Pips = Stop Loss in pips

Trailing_Pips = Trailing pips

Trailing_Step = Trailing Steps

Trail_Above = Trailing starts X pips above breakeven.

MaxSpread: Maximum Spread allowed.

MaxSlippage: Maximum Slippage allowed.

PriceIsTooClose: This is used to prevent order and order modify error due to market TP, SL and freeze level;

NOTE: *BEST PERFORMANCE IS H1, H4, D1. *MAXIMUM MM_PERCENT ALLOWED FOR SAFE TRADING IS 1 ON STANDARD 10K ACCOUNT.



FREE UPGRADE AND SUPPORT!





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