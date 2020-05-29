VsaPlusPriceAction

The indicator helps you trade following the VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) and PRICE ACTION methods, as well as study these methods from a perspective. The indicator searches for VSA and PRICE ACTION patterns considering the current trend. It is possible to view the patterns of the higher timeframe on the current timeframe chart. The custom mode allows you to find your patterns based on VSA method. Also, there is a volume histogram that automatically configures the width and visual horizontal levels. The histogram color indicates bullish or bearish bar. There is an ALERT configured separately per each pattern.


Buttons

  • VSA and PRICE ACTION - open sections on the panel with pattern names displaying them in the same color on the chart for easy visualization. By clicking the name, you can hide or display the selected pattern on the chart.
  • USER MODE - open a section on the panel with four sub-sections with color parameter names indicating a certain pattern status. Click on a name to show or hide the selected parameter on the chart. This mode is meant for analyzing and finding custom VSA patterns.
  • GLOBAL SETTINGS/CUSTOM SETTINGS - switch saving mode for parameters set for working on the current chart. In case of an active GLOBAL SETTINGS, the indicator settings are passed to all open charts with the indicator and button location. CUSTOM SETTINGS saves the settings on the current chat only.
  • RESET - reset the indicator settings.
  • CURRENT, M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN - buttons are necessary to search for patterns on higher timeframes without changing the current period.
  • COLOR VOLUME, COLOR SPREAD BAR, COLOR CLOSE BAR, COLOR U/D BAR - switch the selected pattern color according to the specified parameters. The buttons are displayed in USER MODE only on the indicator timeframe higher than the current one.
  • POUR - fill the selected pattern with color.


Inputs

Basic Settings

  • PanelOffOn - enable/disable the panels.
  • VolumeLevelsOffOn - enable/disable volume histogram levels.
  • NumberOfBarsForSearch - number of bars for searching patterns in history.
  • NumberOfBarsForVolumeCalculation - number of bars for calculating the average volume.
  • NumberOfBarsForSpreadCalculation - number of bars for calculating the average spread.
  • CoefficientVolume - ratio for fine-tuning the average volume.
  • CoefficientCandleSpread - ratio for fine-tuning the average spread.
  • VolumeFactorMaxLine - ratio for fine-tuning the upper level on the volume histogram.
  • VolumeFactorMiddleLine - ratio for fine-tuning the average level on the volume histogram.
  • VolumeFactorMinLine - ratio for fine-tuning the lower level on the volume histogram.

Interface Settings Panel - panel interface color settings.

Text Signal Settings - set signal texts displayed on the chart.

Settings Signal Color - set text color for each of signals displayed on the chart.

Settings Font Size - set the size of a signal text's font on the chart.

Alerts - set a signal on each pattern (by closing a zero bar).

Settings User Mode - configure the settings for the custom mode (color, text, font size).

Trend Settings(MA) - configure Moving Average settings for defining a trend direction.

Recommended products
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
Heiken Ashi Pro
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Pro is a more advanced version than the default Heiken Ashi version of Metatrader 4. Features: Automatic change width when zooming ON / OFF button to display candles or not Options for changing colors The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information over two periods, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot. Candles on a traditional candlestick chart fre
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
Market Shaver
Remi Passanello
Indicators
Market Shaver   Market Scalper This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Market Scalper  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you Clear and simple indications How does it work Market Shaver  is using Dual TimeFrames
EuroSmart Pro
Uci Sanusi
Indicators
Eurosmart Pro  is a smart indicator of detecting trends,  contains two intelligences. first is intelligence detects trends, and filter on the indicator can function to eliminate false signals. This indicator allows you to open trading easily and accurately. all indicator features are easy to use and easy to understand. Trading Rule: Pair   : EURUSD, EURJPY Trading Sesion : London and New York Sesion Time Frame : M30/H1 Stop Trading : Sideway Market  and High news impact (NFP, ECB) Open BUY : Ca
Quantum Currency Array Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Candle Power Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Magic PriceAction
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicators
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intellig
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Sniper Trend Fusion
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
5 (1)
Indicators
Sniper Trend Fusion This indicator is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to simplify chart analysis and improve decision-making. It combines multiple proven techniques into a single system, helping traders identify trend direction, volatility, key price levels, and market structure without clutter. Instead of switching between multiple indicators, everything you need is integrated into one smooth and efficient interface. Key Advantages All-in-One System Combines trend, volatility, sup
FREE
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Gold Koala Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Gold Koala Arrows is a smart arrow-based trading indicator designed to help identify potential market turning points and momentum shifts. It plots clear buy and sell arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible trading opportunities without cluttering your workspace. The indicator adapts to changing market conditions and includes built-in filtering to help reduce low-quality signals during difficult trading periods. Arrows are only generated on completed candles, helping to prov
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Candles Indicator
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicators
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern - two consequent opposite bars with al
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
Indicators
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Auto Trend Lines Standard
Gowtham Arputharaj
Indicators
Standard Trend Lines (Automatic). This indicator draws highly accurate trend lines. It draws Trend Lines automatically. This Trend Lines indicator was made by observing lot of discussions made about Trend Lines in forum. The Trend Lines can also be used to create Expert Advisor. Latest valid Trend Lines are drawn on Chart. Trend Lines Work on basis of OHLC price data.
Delta Pro Scalper
Prasetyo Gunawan
5 (1)
Indicators
Delta Pro Scalper - Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution, Delta Pro Scalper is a TREND indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend without redrawing or delay.  The indicator uses candlestick OHLC data and analyzing them to determine up trend or down trend, You MUST wait till closing candle, once the dot appear the next open candle you can open buy or sell position. Red Dot = Bearish Trend (Open SELL) Yellow Dot = Bullish Trend (Open BUY) Here's the f
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
More from author
Linker
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Utilities
"LINKER" is an indicator that links any number of windows of the charts it is running on. A synchronized crosshair is also available, toggled by the (Ctrl) key or the (L) button. The visibility of the trade levels can be toggled on each chart separately using the (Shift) key or the (V) button. The buttons and the crosshair have customizable settings and colors. For instance, you need to analyze a trading instrument on different timeframes, for example, on H1, H4 and D1. Doing this in a single ch
RadarPriceAction
Roman Lipatov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search in history (by
RadarPriceActionSmallTF
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns or the periods can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search
VsaRadar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
The panel works as a filter, finding patterns based on the Volume Spread Analysis technique. Search is carried out for selected trading instruments and all available timeframes. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>". The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys. Input parameters Basic Set
DoNotHidePinBar
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
HotKeyTrading
Roman Lipatov
Utilities
Данная утилита предоставляет возможность работать с ордерами, переключатся по периодам и менять шаблон графика используя клавиши клавиатуры. Быстрое открытие и закрытие ордеров, установка и удаление отложенных приказов пригодится как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующих на новостях. Смена периода или шаблона в одно нажатие клавиши, упростит анализ графиков. Также предусмотрено закрытие части позиции. Возможность назначения любых клавиш и различные настройки ордеров, поможет собрать торговый пул
PulseScanner
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Ни для кого не секрет, что для того чтобы, заработать на финансовых рынках необходимо движение цены инструмента. И чем движение сильнее тем больше возможностей предоставляется для торговли трейдеру. Для поиска сильных движений цены и был разработан PulseScanner. Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения сильных движений цены по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Индикатор имеет несколько режимов поиска и визуального отображения сигналов.
Fakey
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения ложных пробоев по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно . Цвет сигнальных кнопок , указывает на направление возможного движения . По клику на сигнальную кнопку , осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном . Отключить не используемые периоды , можно кликом по его заголовку . Кнопка "All" открывает графики всех сигналов по данному периоду . Имеется поиск в истории ( по предыдущим барам ). Прокру
LevelsResearch
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Данная панель упростит работу тем, кто использует в своей торговле горизонтальные уровни. Панель дает возможность быстро переключатся по инструментам, при этом в несколько кликов устанавливать уровни на графиках и взаимодействовать с ними. Имеется гибкая настройка оповещения. Одно из преимуществ данного продукта, показывать вид пробития уровня, это ложный пробой или закрепление за уровнем. Настройки Market_Watch - При (true) выводит инструменты из списка панели "Обзор рынка", при (false) инструм
RadarDivergo
Roman Lipatov
1 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор ищет дивергенции по индикаторам: MACD, RSI,CCI,Stochastic,OsMA,RVI. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется переход на график с сигналом. Для каждого индикатора применяется свой шаблон. Цифры на сигнальных кнопках указывают расстояние в барах от сигнала. Прокрутка (scrolling) панели осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Входные параметры Lists Of Currencies To Search For Divergences - Список торговых инструментов. General Setting - Общие настройки панели. Template
FalseBreakdown
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
Данный индикатор находит рыночные ситуации по типу "ложный пробой", "сложный ложный пробой" и "пробой уровня". Настройки SettingListMarket - В данном разделе гибко настраивается список торговых инструментов и фильтров. ListOrMarketOverview - При false список инструментов используется из List_1...List_5, при true инструменты из обзора рынка. Forex - включает в список Forex инструменты. CFD - включает в список CFD инструменты. Futures - включает в список Futures инструменты. CFDOnIndexes - включа
MarketSorting
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор производит поиск различных паттернов и сортировку рыночной информации. Полученную информацию фильтрует и выводит на экран, обновляя ее с заданной периодичностью. Имеется возможность сохранять собственные списки инструментов. Имеет сортировку по: названию инструмента; типу инструмента; по диапазону значений от N до M; выделенным в ручную маркерам; Важно!!! Индикатор спроектирован так, чтоб была возможность добавлять новые паттерны и значения для сортировки. Если вам необходим поиск
SuperStars
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Now manual trading will be fun! This indicator is a high-quality and affordable trading solution. The indicator does not redraw,but works in real time. It provides a complete off-the-shelf system. The system visually indicates on the chart the beginning of opening positions, their further support and optimal closing. The indicator also has a notification about trading actions: "VOICE NOTIFICATION", "VISUAL NOTIFICATION", "ALERT" and "PUSH NOTIFICATION". You can either follow the sign
EA Magnet
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
EA Koi
Roman Lipatov
Experts
I use only time-tested algorithms! The principle of operation of the Expert Advisor is to search for a global trend and open deals on a local pullback. There is both a fixed and an auto lot.TralingStop helps to squeeze the maximum out of the price movement. The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With its help, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading.The Expert Advisor has a minimal list of settings, which makes it
KickBack
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines the trend and its direction. At the same time, it shows the oversold and overbought zones. Thus, it determines the most profitable places to open a position. The indicator can be used as a filter and complement to any strategy. It can also be used as an independent tool.    Advantages The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on all available tools. Works on all periods. It has a minimum of settings. The ability to use it as a primary and auxiliary indicator. P
ZcorrMT4
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
DoNotHudePinBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
RadarPriceActionMT5
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Эта панель предназначена для быстрого визуального поиска паттернов "price action" по нескольким торговым инструментам одновременно. Есть возможность добавлять и удалять торговые инструменты. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется быстрый переход на график с данным паттерном и таймфреймом. Панель ищет 8 свечных паттернов: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Отключение любого из паттернов осуществляется кликом по его заголовку. Также имеет
EA Magnet MT5
Roman Lipatov
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
ZcoorMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review