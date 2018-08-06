Grid Primordial
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Grid Primordial
The Expert Advisor uses the readings of two indicators RSI and Moving Average as signals to enter the market.
The market is entered with a market position and a grid of Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending orders.
Orders and positions have physical profit and loss levels.
The EA implements the method of locking positions that have not reached the level of loss limitation, while using the second profit level specified in the deposit currency.
Description of settings
- RSIPeriod - averaging period for calculating the RSI index.
- Coefficient - coefficient for finding the maximum and minimum values of the RSI index.
- Midline - the level of the signal line of the RSI index.
- Applied_Price - The used price of the RSI.
- MAPeriod - averaging period for calculating the Moving Average indicator.
- MAMethod - averaging method for calculating the Moving Average indicator.
- TakeProfit - profit level, in points.
- StopLoss - loss level, in points.
- Magic - the identifier of orders and positions of the advisor.
- Lot - the initial volume of orders and positions of the advisor.
- coefficient_lot - multiplier for the lots of locking positions.
- ProfitCurrency - the second level of profit specified in the deposit currency.
- Slippage - the minimum allowable price slippage.
- Grid - the number of orders in the grid.
- LevelGrid - distance between orders in the grid, in points.
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