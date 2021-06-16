⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ The result is visible in the first hours of operation! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐



The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones

are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend.



Use a $ 1,000 deposit or a cent account. Recommended period: M1,M5.



Advantages

🆗 There is a protection against losses on the number of open orders, a limit on the maximum lot and a percentage of the balance.

🆗 The result is visible in the first hours of operation.



🆗 Any period is suitable for trading. 🆗 Average profit of 2% per day. 🆗 Nice visual design.



🆗 Multi-currency.







Settings