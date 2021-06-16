EA Magnet

5

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ The result is visible in the first hours of operation! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones
are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend.

Use a $ 1,000 deposit or a cent account. Recommended period: M1,M5.

Advantages

 🆗 There is a protection against losses on the number of open orders, a limit on the maximum lot and a percentage of the balance.

 🆗 The result is visible in the first hours of operation.

 🆗 Any period is suitable for trading.

 🆗 Average profit of 2% per day.

 🆗 Nice visual design.

 🆗 Multi-currency.


Settings


  • Finish_Work - The Expert Advisor brings the trading cycle to the close of orders and stops working.
  • Closing_Total_Profit - If when closing profitable orders, the profitable ones overlap the unprofitable ones, then all orders are closed.
  • Fix_Step_Order_Open - (true)Fixed step of opening positions.(false) - dynamic step of opening positions.
  • Step_Order_Open - The step of opening positions.
  • Lot - The initial Lot.
  • Max_Lot - The maximum possible lot of the position.
  • Max_Order - The maximum number of open orders.
  • Percentage_Limit - When the set percentage is reached, the opening of orders stops.
  • Filter - Opening positions using the filter.
  • Additional_Lot_Inclusion - If EA has opened more positions than the specified value, then long-distance orders will be opened with a multiplier.
  • Notifications_OffOn - Mobile notification.
  • Currency_Symbol - Currency symbol displayed on the panel and chart.
  • ATR_Profit - Profit in ATR.
  • Fix_Profit - (true)enables Fixed profit in points.
  • Take_Profit - Number of points for a fixed profit.
  • Trailing_Stop - (true)Enables trailing stop.
  • ATR_Trail - Trailing stop in ATR.
  • Fix_Trail - (true)Includes a fixed trailing stop in points.
  • Step_Tral - The trailing stop step in points.
  • Period_ATR - The ATR period.
  • Period_MA - The MA period for the filter.
Reviews 2
Jasmin Sanders
305
Jasmin Sanders 2024.02.02 20:22 
 

Ich kaufe öfters Expert Adviser zwischen 10-100 US Dollar und einige sind sehr gut wie zum Beispiel "Hamster" der allerdings auch sehr gefährlich ist. Dieser EA arbeitet sehr zuverlässig im Strategietester hat er bei einigen Anpassungen gute Ergebnisse erzielt, die auch im Livekonto erreicht werden konnten. Wie auch beim Hamster Scalping ist jedoch unbedingt auf die Lotgröße zu achten. Ich empfehle höchtens 2 % vom Konto zu riskieren. Dann jedoch macht er langsam aber stetig Gewinne bei einem relativ überschaubaren Drawdown.

Tommi Lepanen
314
Tommi Lepanen 2021.06.28 13:40 
 

The Finish Work function is ingenious. Remember the margin.

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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Linker
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Utilities
"LINKER" is an indicator that links any number of windows of the charts it is running on. A synchronized crosshair is also available, toggled by the (Ctrl) key or the (L) button. The visibility of the trade levels can be toggled on each chart separately using the (Shift) key or the (V) button. The buttons and the crosshair have customizable settings and colors. For instance, you need to analyze a trading instrument on different timeframes, for example, on H1, H4 and D1. Doing this in a single ch
RadarPriceAction
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4.2 (5)
Indicators
This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search in history (by
RadarPriceActionSmallTF
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns or the periods can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search
VsaPlusPriceAction
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
The indicator helps you trade following the VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) and PRICE ACTION methods, as well as study these methods from a perspective. The indicator searches for VSA and PRICE ACTION patterns considering the current trend. It is possible to view the patterns of the higher timeframe on the current timeframe chart. The custom mode allows you to find your patterns based on VSA method. Also, there is a volume histogram that automatically configures the width and visual horizontal leve
VsaRadar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
The panel works as a filter, finding patterns based on the Volume Spread Analysis technique. Search is carried out for selected trading instruments and all available timeframes. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>". The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys. Input parameters Basic Set
DoNotHidePinBar
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
HotKeyTrading
Roman Lipatov
Utilities
Данная утилита предоставляет возможность работать с ордерами, переключатся по периодам и менять шаблон графика используя клавиши клавиатуры. Быстрое открытие и закрытие ордеров, установка и удаление отложенных приказов пригодится как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующих на новостях. Смена периода или шаблона в одно нажатие клавиши, упростит анализ графиков. Также предусмотрено закрытие части позиции. Возможность назначения любых клавиш и различные настройки ордеров, поможет собрать торговый пул
PulseScanner
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Ни для кого не секрет, что для того чтобы, заработать на финансовых рынках необходимо движение цены инструмента. И чем движение сильнее тем больше возможностей предоставляется для торговли трейдеру. Для поиска сильных движений цены и был разработан PulseScanner. Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения сильных движений цены по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Индикатор имеет несколько режимов поиска и визуального отображения сигналов.
Fakey
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения ложных пробоев по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно . Цвет сигнальных кнопок , указывает на направление возможного движения . По клику на сигнальную кнопку , осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном . Отключить не используемые периоды , можно кликом по его заголовку . Кнопка "All" открывает графики всех сигналов по данному периоду . Имеется поиск в истории ( по предыдущим барам ). Прокру
LevelsResearch
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Данная панель упростит работу тем, кто использует в своей торговле горизонтальные уровни. Панель дает возможность быстро переключатся по инструментам, при этом в несколько кликов устанавливать уровни на графиках и взаимодействовать с ними. Имеется гибкая настройка оповещения. Одно из преимуществ данного продукта, показывать вид пробития уровня, это ложный пробой или закрепление за уровнем. Настройки Market_Watch - При (true) выводит инструменты из списка панели "Обзор рынка", при (false) инструм
RadarDivergo
Roman Lipatov
1 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор ищет дивергенции по индикаторам: MACD, RSI,CCI,Stochastic,OsMA,RVI. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется переход на график с сигналом. Для каждого индикатора применяется свой шаблон. Цифры на сигнальных кнопках указывают расстояние в барах от сигнала. Прокрутка (scrolling) панели осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Входные параметры Lists Of Currencies To Search For Divergences - Список торговых инструментов. General Setting - Общие настройки панели. Template
FalseBreakdown
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
Данный индикатор находит рыночные ситуации по типу "ложный пробой", "сложный ложный пробой" и "пробой уровня". Настройки SettingListMarket - В данном разделе гибко настраивается список торговых инструментов и фильтров. ListOrMarketOverview - При false список инструментов используется из List_1...List_5, при true инструменты из обзора рынка. Forex - включает в список Forex инструменты. CFD - включает в список CFD инструменты. Futures - включает в список Futures инструменты. CFDOnIndexes - включа
MarketSorting
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор производит поиск различных паттернов и сортировку рыночной информации. Полученную информацию фильтрует и выводит на экран, обновляя ее с заданной периодичностью. Имеется возможность сохранять собственные списки инструментов. Имеет сортировку по: названию инструмента; типу инструмента; по диапазону значений от N до M; выделенным в ручную маркерам; Важно!!! Индикатор спроектирован так, чтоб была возможность добавлять новые паттерны и значения для сортировки. Если вам необходим поиск
SuperStars
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Now manual trading will be fun! This indicator is a high-quality and affordable trading solution. The indicator does not redraw,but works in real time. It provides a complete off-the-shelf system. The system visually indicates on the chart the beginning of opening positions, their further support and optimal closing. The indicator also has a notification about trading actions: "VOICE NOTIFICATION", "VISUAL NOTIFICATION", "ALERT" and "PUSH NOTIFICATION". You can either follow the sign
EA Koi
Roman Lipatov
Experts
I use only time-tested algorithms! The principle of operation of the Expert Advisor is to search for a global trend and open deals on a local pullback. There is both a fixed and an auto lot.TralingStop helps to squeeze the maximum out of the price movement. The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With its help, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading.The Expert Advisor has a minimal list of settings, which makes it
KickBack
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines the trend and its direction. At the same time, it shows the oversold and overbought zones. Thus, it determines the most profitable places to open a position. The indicator can be used as a filter and complement to any strategy. It can also be used as an independent tool.    Advantages The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on all available tools. Works on all periods. It has a minimum of settings. The ability to use it as a primary and auxiliary indicator. P
ZcorrMT4
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
DoNotHudePinBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
RadarPriceActionMT5
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Эта панель предназначена для быстрого визуального поиска паттернов "price action" по нескольким торговым инструментам одновременно. Есть возможность добавлять и удалять торговые инструменты. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется быстрый переход на график с данным паттерном и таймфреймом. Панель ищет 8 свечных паттернов: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Отключение любого из паттернов осуществляется кликом по его заголовку. Также имеет
EA Magnet MT5
Roman Lipatov
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
ZcoorMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
Filter:
Jasmin Sanders
305
Jasmin Sanders 2024.02.02 20:22 
 

Ich kaufe öfters Expert Adviser zwischen 10-100 US Dollar und einige sind sehr gut wie zum Beispiel "Hamster" der allerdings auch sehr gefährlich ist. Dieser EA arbeitet sehr zuverlässig im Strategietester hat er bei einigen Anpassungen gute Ergebnisse erzielt, die auch im Livekonto erreicht werden konnten. Wie auch beim Hamster Scalping ist jedoch unbedingt auf die Lotgröße zu achten. Ich empfehle höchtens 2 % vom Konto zu riskieren. Dann jedoch macht er langsam aber stetig Gewinne bei einem relativ überschaubaren Drawdown.

Tommi Lepanen
314
Tommi Lepanen 2021.06.28 13:40 
 

The Finish Work function is ingenious. Remember the margin.

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