EA Magnet
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 September 2021
- Activations: 10
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ The result is visible in the first hours of operation! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones
are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend.
Use a $ 1,000 deposit or a cent account. Recommended period: M1,M5.
Advantages
🆗 The result is visible in the first hours of operation.
🆗 Any period is suitable for trading.
🆗 Average profit of 2% per day.
🆗 Nice visual design.
🆗 Multi-currency.
Settings
- Finish_Work - The Expert Advisor brings the trading cycle to the close of orders and stops working.
- Closing_Total_Profit - If when closing profitable orders, the profitable ones overlap the unprofitable ones, then all orders are closed.
- Fix_Step_Order_Open - (true)Fixed step of opening positions.(false) - dynamic step of opening positions.
- Step_Order_Open - The step of opening positions.
- Lot - The initial Lot.
- Max_Lot - The maximum possible lot of the position.
- Max_Order - The maximum number of open orders.
- Percentage_Limit - When the set percentage is reached, the opening of orders stops.
- Filter - Opening positions using the filter.
- Additional_Lot_Inclusion - If EA has opened more positions than the specified value, then long-distance orders will be opened with a multiplier.
- Notifications_OffOn - Mobile notification.
- Currency_Symbol - Currency symbol displayed on the panel and chart.
- ATR_Profit - Profit in ATR.
- Fix_Profit - (true)enables Fixed profit in points.
- Take_Profit - Number of points for a fixed profit.
- Trailing_Stop - (true)Enables trailing stop.
- ATR_Trail - Trailing stop in ATR.
- Fix_Trail - (true)Includes a fixed trailing stop in points.
- Step_Tral - The trailing stop step in points.
- Period_ATR - The ATR period.
- Period_MA - The MA period for the filter.
Ich kaufe öfters Expert Adviser zwischen 10-100 US Dollar und einige sind sehr gut wie zum Beispiel "Hamster" der allerdings auch sehr gefährlich ist. Dieser EA arbeitet sehr zuverlässig im Strategietester hat er bei einigen Anpassungen gute Ergebnisse erzielt, die auch im Livekonto erreicht werden konnten. Wie auch beim Hamster Scalping ist jedoch unbedingt auf die Lotgröße zu achten. Ich empfehle höchtens 2 % vom Konto zu riskieren. Dann jedoch macht er langsam aber stetig Gewinne bei einem relativ überschaubaren Drawdown.