VsaRadar

The panel works as a filter, finding patterns based on the Volume Spread Analysis technique. Search is carried out for selected trading instruments and all available timeframes. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>". The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys.


Input parameters

  • Basic Settings - basic settings of the indicator.
    • NumberOfBarsForVolumeCalculation - the number of bars for calculating the average volume.
    • NumberOfBarsForSpreadCalculation - the number of bars to calculate the average spread.
    • CoefficientVolume - coefficient for fine tuning the volume.
    • CoefficientCandleSpread - coefficient for fine tuning the spread.
    • SmallOrLargePeriod - select "Small" to work with timeframes from M1 to H1. If set to "Big", from H1 to MN.
  • Panel Settings - panel color setting.
  • Signal Button Settings - signal button color setting.
  • Currency Button Settings - currency button color setting.
  • Trend Settings (MA) - section of Moving Average settings for determining the trend direction.
  • Volatility Settings - section of Average True Range settings for determining the increase or decrease of volatility.
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4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
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Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
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The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
ZcoorMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
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Chin Kean Wei
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Chin Kean Wei 2018.07.03 09:54 
 

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