KickBack Roman Lipatov 5 (1) Indicators

The indicator determines the trend and its direction. At the same time, it shows the oversold and overbought zones. Thus, it determines the most profitable places to open a position. The indicator can be used as a filter and complement to any strategy. It can also be used as an independent tool. Advantages The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on all available tools. Works on all periods. It has a minimum of settings. The ability to use it as a primary and auxiliary indicator. P