Elf Scalper GBPUSD 5min

The expert Advisor uses an integrated system of "Recovery" (locking) and balance recovery.

The EA is based on a custom indicator "Elf" which is a trading strategy in itself.

The operating principle of this EA is the Breakdown/Rollback of support levels in the direction of the trend.





Built - in indicators allow you to determine the direction of the trend, so all orders are deferred only in the direction of the trend.





The default settings are selected to work on the 5-minute GBPUSD chart.

Attention!Testing in Demo mode. If you are testing the EA on a 5-minute chart and you have a lock or balance drain, check the day when it happened. This expert Advisor is not recommended for use on the day of important economic news . The expert Advisor can be used 30 minutes after the news release. Read the full list of recommendations below.



The expert Advisor can be configured for any trading style - Aggressive (high income with increased risk) or Calm (minimal risks)





to protect your balance, an integrated position hedging system (Lock) and exit from the "Lock"is installed.





The "Lock" exit system closes positions with a uniform number of lots without disturbing the Buy/sell balance.









Features:

-Accurate entries into the market

-Using the "On trend" system

-integrated position locking system ("Lock")

-integrated balance recovery system (exit from the "Lock")

-there is No need to disable the adviser when important news is released. (For settings from 30 minutes)

-initial settings are selected for successful trading on the 5 min GBPUSD chart

-Ability to select parameters for any currency pair and time interval





Recommendations:

-spread no more than 2 points

-Follow the recommendations. (See the "Discussions" section)

-ability to open Opposite orders

-Minimum Deposit from 100 - 150$ (if you follow all the recommendations, you can use 50$)

-leverage 1:500

-ECN account

Recommendations for default settings (GBPUSD 5 min) - Start time of the adviser : Monday (30 minutes after the opening of the European exchange) to Friday 19.00 Moscow time -On the day of the release of important economic news, turn on the adviser 30 minutes after the news release -Normal mode of operation of the adviser from 01.00 to 22.00 (for convenience of settings 2 timers are registered)

Customization:

For a detailed description of all settings, see the section "Discussions"

Attention! For those who bought the EA, the Elf scalping indicator is a gift ! With it, you can easily select parameters for any pair and time interval, and you can more accurately configure trading from "Safe" to "Aggressive" based on your balance.

Attention! For those who bought the EA, the Elf scalping indicator is a gift ! With it, you can easily select parameters for any pair and time interval, and you can more accurately configure trading from "Safe" to "Aggressive" based on your balance. To get an expert Advisor, contact me.



