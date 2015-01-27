EMA COMBINED CCI GOOD EA

Strategy requirements

You need to set-up the chart manually for this strategy. You need three mt4 default indicator:

FAST EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) SLOW EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

Buy signal: When FAST EMA is above the SLOW EMA, you can take buy when CCI crosses 0.0 level from bottom to top.

Sell signal: When FAST EMA is below the SLOW EMA, you can take sell entry when CCI crosses 0.0 level from top to bottom .

The EA has some functions: money management, trailing stop with "xpip" parameter, moving SL to entry after profit in "xxpip" (you can see it in input tab).

The default parameters are good for EURUSD on H1 in 5 digits after point mode (if you use 4 digits mode, you just need to divide by 10 in TP, SL and trailing values), if you want to use with other pair or other time frame, you have to test it to find the best parameters for that case.

You can choose any MA's (fast and slow) and CCI parameters.

You can test it with any pair, on any time frame to looking for a good parameter for you, and use it by your way.