MA CROSS ALARM

This indicator will help you show signals when the fast MA and slow MA (moving average) cross. The signals are displayed as up and down arrows (see picture).

It can also give you a Pop Up Alert or Notification on your Phone or sending you an Email to inform the signal (this mode can be turned on/off in parameters).

There are 2 MA crossovers to use:

fast MA1 crosses slow MA1



fast MA2 crosses slow MA2

And there is one more MA line, MA3, to filter alert.

When fast MA1 crosses slow MA1, the signal will be showed with a small arrow (red or blue depending on Down or Up signal). And it will give an alarm/send an email if the signal is BUY and the market price is above MA3 or the signal is SELL and the market price is below MA3 - and you are turning on alarm 1/ send email 1 (of course) (see the parameter table).

When fast MA2 crosses slow MA2, the signal will be showed with a bigger arrow (red or blue depending on Down or Up signal). And it will always give an alarm/send an email if you are turning on alarm 2/send email 2 (regardless of MA3) (see the parameter table).

All parameters for all MA lines can be adjusted (see pictures).

If you have any questions, please contact me:

Email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com / Website: babfx.com



