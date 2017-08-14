Price Crosses a Line Alert

The indicator alerts you when the market price crosses your line level (adjustable).

You can change color, thickness and default pip distance for the line via the parameter in input tab (see the screenshot and video below).


Parameters

  • line_color: color for the line to be drawn
  • line_thickness: thickness of the line
  • sound: name of sound file if you want it to play at crossing time
  • default_distancepip: at the first times you add the indicator on chart, it will use this param to draw the line with default_distancepip far from current price

After added the indicator on chart, you can drag the line to anywhere you want, it will remember new price to do alert

You can use this tool to do alert at time price reached support or resistance price or some price target you want. There is need to take focus on chart to know that. You can save your time to do other work until there is a nice opportunity to do trading.

When the price reaches line, it will do alert for you with a message and sound, see it on video for detail:

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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This indicator will help you merge two (or more than two) charts to view multi-symbols in just 1 chart (see the screenshots). You can choose any symbols to add with any timeframe you want. You can choose bull/bear color for bars. You can mirror the chart that will be added. If you want to add many charts, just run the indicator many times with each symbol and each timeframe.
MA CROSS ALARM
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1 (1)
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This indicator will help you show signals when the fast MA and slow MA (moving average) cross. The signals are displayed as up and down arrows (see picture). It can also give you a Pop Up Alert or Notification on your Phone or sending you an Email to inform the signal (this mode can be turned on/off in parameters). There are 2 MA crossovers to use: fast MA1 crosses slow MA1  fast MA2 crosses slow MA2 And there is one more MA line, MA3, to filter alert. When fast MA1 crosses slow MA1, the signal
MA ANGLE
Cuong Pham
Indicators
MA_Angle calculates the angle value between MA line and horizontal line at every bar on the main chart. Suppose that there is a bar number n . MA line is specified by a line segment (view the screenshots below, that is the Red line connecting MA point value at bar n and bar number n+1 ). This indicator shows you the strength of the market trend (up or down). You can customize how angle is displayed by "alertAngle" parameter (view the screenshots below). The default angle value is 30 degrees. It
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
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Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you time remaining till completion of the current candlestick of any timeframe you chose, showing struct (see details). Minute: second. The indicator has 3 parameters: TF - this parameter will help you choose timeframe you want, for example, if you want to show remaining time for M30, set TF=30. If you want to show remaining time of the current period you are seeing on chart, set TF=0 (like in default). Local - this parameter will help you choose location on the chart where t
Price Cross MA ALERT
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator alerts you when the market price crosses MA line. You can choose any MA line to use via the parameter input tab (see the screenshot below). Parameters (the same as the four parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on a chart): ma_period ma_shift  ma_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  When the price crosses MA line, it will alert you with a message looking as follows: "Price crossing DOWN MA line, pair: EURUSD Period: 60" or "
TWO MA CROSS ALERT
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator help you to do alert when two MA lines cross action You can choose all parameters for two these MA lines to use via parameter input tab (see screenshot below). Parameters Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on chart. Fast MA:  ma1_period ma1_shift  ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  Slow MA: ma2_period ma2_shift  ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  When f
THREE MA CROSS ALERT
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator alerts you when 3 MA lines cross UP/DOWN (see the screenshot below). You can choose all parameters for these 3 MA lines to use via parameter input tab. Parameters Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on the chart. Fast MA:  ma1_period ma1_shift  ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  Medium MA: ma2_period ma2_shift  ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  Slow MA:
MACD COMBINED 2MA GOOD EA
Cuong Pham
Experts
The EA created based on this strategy: This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with MACD. For MACD, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable . Strategy required FAST EMA SLOW EMA MACD with default setting How Signals come Buy Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for MACD confirmation. After crossover, when you see MACD above 0.0 level, then you can take buy
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
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Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator helps you to draw Ask line on the current chart and show the current spread. So, it helps you to do scalping trade easier. See the video below. It shows you how it works. Parameters line_color – Ask line color text_size – text size of spread value text_color – color of spread value Thank you! If you have any question, please contact me via Skype: cuongph149, or email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com
EMA COMBINED CCI GOOD EA
Cuong Pham
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy requirements You need to set-up the chart manually for this strategy. You need three mt4 default indicator: FAST EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) SLOW EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Buy signal: When FAST EMA is above the SLOW EMA, you can take buy when CCI crosses 0.0 level from bottom to top. Sell signal: When FAST EMA is below the SLOW EMA, you can take sell entry when CCI crosses 0.0 level from top to bottom . The
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
This indicator will help you to show ALL history trading statistics of any account you want. You just need to add it on any chart, and it will calculate important information from history of trading to help you to analyze trading result. It will help you to save your time to analyze any account's trading result, you will see win/lose rate of all trades on all pairs, trades number of all pairs, total lot on each pair, total lots on all pairs, total win/lose on this account... So, you will know wh
ONE CLICK CLOSE smart
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders or apart of all (you can choose which symbol you want) immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work very fast ,so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want to close all orders, you just need to let symbol parameter is blank (like in default setting). If you want to close all orders of one pair (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its will be putted in
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL LOSS ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders which is having loss immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so
MACD ALERT 4 COLORS
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The MACD ALERT 4 COLORS is an indicator, that helps you to check MACD's value changes easily with 4 clear colors: when MACD grows up and above 0, it will have green color when MACD goes down and still above 0, it will have white color when MACD goes down and below 0 value, it will have red color when MACD grows up and below 0 value, it will have yellow color The indicator also generates alerts for you, with two alert types (see screen shot): Alert1 : (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD
Trade Full Buttons
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This product has no input parameters. The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders. It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button. Buttons List BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders. BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current price is "Dis" (below of these buttons). SL/TP: Distance in point far from the current price, to put stop loss and take prof
Trade Full Buttons free demo
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a free demo version for USDJPY only. Here is the link to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25912 This product has no input parameters. The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders. It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button. Buttons List BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders. BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current
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Hide StopLoss or TakeProfit Pro
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This tool will help you hide your stoploss and takeprofit prices of all trades, it will manage them to close your trade when market price reached these levels. And it will replace all these StopLoss, TakeProfit levels for trades when you removed it, so you don't need to worry about missing your StopLoss, TakeProfit level when you remove it. It draw a button for you to control On/Off of working, you can see your SL,TP and modify it easy by the way turn Off the button, then drag your SL,TP price,
Hide Pending Orders Pro Tool
Cuong Pham
Utilities
The tool will help you to hide your pending orders (buy/sell limit; buy/sell stop) To run it, you just need to add it on any chart (only 1 chart needed). So, when you make any pending order, it will remember that order (with price to open, lot number, symbol, your stop loss, take profit....) then, it will delete your pending order (hide it with broker). And it will make trade when market price reached the open price of your pending order, will all same parameters get from your old pending order.
Price Cross Trend Line Alert
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a support tool that will notify you when the price crosses a trend line, you can draw any trend line by manual, and you can change or drag it on chart in working time This tool will automatically update the new location of the trend line to alert you How to use: after added it on chart, you will draw a trend line and set name of the trend line same as in input of the tool (the parameter LineName ) There are 3 notification methods : Pop Up Alert, Send Email or Notification You can choose
Two MA Lines Crossing Alert MT5
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a support tool that will notify you when a fast MA (Moving Average) Line crosses a slow MA Line, you can choose any fast MA Line and slow MA Line by parameters in input tab The Indicator will draw a red arrow where fast MA line crosses DOWN slow MA line and it will  draw a green arrow where fast MA line crosses UP slow MA line There are 3 Alert methods : Pop Up Alert, Send Email or Notification You can choose true or false to use or not for any Alert method in input tab You can choose Al
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