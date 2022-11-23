TWO MA CROSS ALERT
- Indicators
- Cuong Pham
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 23 November 2022
- Activations: 10
The indicator help you to do alert when two MA lines cross action
You can choose all parameters for two these MA lines to use via parameter input tab (see screenshot below).
Parameters
Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on chart.
Fast MA:
- ma1_period
- ma1_shift
- ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)
- ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)
Slow MA:
- ma2_period
- ma2_shift
- ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)
- ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)
When fast MA cross up slow MA , it will do alert up signal for you. And when fast MA cross down slow MA , it will do alert down signal with pair and period info.