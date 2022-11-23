TWO MA CROSS ALERT

The indicator help you to do alert when two MA lines cross action

You can choose all parameters for two these MA lines to use via parameter input tab (see screenshot below).





Parameters

Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on chart.

Fast MA:

ma1_period

ma1_shift

ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)

ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)

Slow MA:

ma2_period

ma2_shift

ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)

ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)

When fast MA cross up slow MA , it will do alert up signal for you. And when fast MA cross down slow MA , it will do alert down signal with pair and period info.