Price Cross Trend Line Alert

This is a support tool that will notify you when the price crosses a trend line, you can draw any trend line by manual, and you can change or drag it on chart in working time

This tool will automatically update the new location of the trend line to alert you

How to use: after added it on chart, you will draw a trend line and set name of the trend line same as in input of the tool (the parameter LineName)

There are 3 notification methods : Pop Up Alert, Send Email or Notification

You can choose true or false to use or not

You can choose Sound of alert

You can choose Alert of Crossing On Current Candle (candle that is running) by setting: CrossMode=0

or wait until the candle closes  by setting: CrossMode=1

See more on Screenshots

Thank you!

Filter:
Ademar Ayala
83
Ademar Ayala 2022.06.06 06:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cuong Pham
11776
Reply from developer Cuong Pham 2022.06.22 04:40
You can use it for many trendline, just need to change input the name of your new trendline (Line1, Line2...) and draw new trendline with that name
Reply to review