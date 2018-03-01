Trade Full Buttons

This product has no input parameters.

The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders.

It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button.


Buttons List

  • BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders.
  • BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current price is "Dis" (below of these buttons).
  • SL/TP: Distance in point far from the current price, to put stop loss and take profit for your trades (integer number type).
  • Dis: Distance for pending orders, far from the current price (integer number type).
  • Lot: Lot size for your trades (Double number type).

Activity examples are shown in the following video.

Here is free demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28083

Thank you for reading!

Video Trade Full Buttons
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
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4.82 (22)
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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