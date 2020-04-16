Price Cross MA ALERT

The indicator alerts you when the market price crosses MA line.

You can choose any MA line to use via the parameter input tab (see the screenshot below).

Parameters (the same as the four parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on a chart):

ma_period

ma_shift

ma_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)

ma_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)

When the price crosses MA line, it will alert you with a message looking as follows:

"Price crossing DOWN MA line, pair: EURUSD Period: 60"

or

"Price crossing UP MA line, pair: EURUSD Period: 60"