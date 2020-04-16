THREE MA CROSS ALERT

The indicator alerts you when 3 MA lines cross UP/DOWN (see the screenshot below).

You can choose all parameters for these 3 MA lines to use via parameter input tab.





Parameters

Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on the chart.

Fast MA:

ma1_period

ma1_shift

ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)

ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)

Medium MA:

ma2_period

ma2_shift

ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)

ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)

Slow MA:

ma3_period

ma3_shift

ma3_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...)

ma3_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)

When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crossed down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued with pair and period info.