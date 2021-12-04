Hide Pending Orders Pro Tool

The tool will help you to hide your pending orders (buy/sell limit; buy/sell stop)

To run it, you just need to add it on any chart (only 1 chart needed).

So, when you make any pending order, it will remember that order (with price to open, lot number, symbol, your stop loss, take profit....) then, it will delete your pending order (hide it with broker). And it will make trade when market price reached the open price of your pending order, will all same parameters get from your old pending order.

The EA will show you all information about pending orders list on top-left of chart (see screenshot below)

The EA draws a button for you to control On/Off of working, if you turn it On, it will hide your pending orders, if you turn it off, it will replace your pending orders for you 

to modify SL, TP if you need! after that turn it On to continue working

The EA have one input parameter is: return_mode =true/false

if return_mode =true, so, when you remove the EA from chart, it will return all your pending orders it is managing to market (which still not be reached to live on market).

if return_mode =false, so, when you remove the EA from chart, it will not return your pending orders.

email hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com

Thanks you!


Recommended products
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilities
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Remote control phone
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Close   all   trades   at   once ,   managing   directly   from   your   mobile  MT4  app . This  utility   can   close   9   different   categories   of   trades. To   activate   the   action ,   you  just  need   to   place   a   pending   order   at   a   predetermined   price   (can be done  remotely   via   a   mobile  MT 4 app ). After   that , the   utility   will   detect   the   order   and   close   all   necessary   trades. This   way   you   can   manage   a   group   of   trades  
Flash Copy MT4
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilities
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
RSI Scanner
Tetyana Shcherba
Utilities
Utility is designed to monitor and analyze the market conditions for all symbols of the MetaTrader 4 terminal using real-time data from the RSI indicator. Automatically detects all the pairs in your terminal, and also can filter them into groups. Gets the RSI indicator data for all timeframes and all selected pairs. Tracks up to 4 programmable signal patterns and notifies when they appear. Automatically opens a new chart for a given template when you click the desired pair in the table. Input p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Real Trade Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account. Demo-version can be downloaded here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the Adviser i
AutoTrade IR v20
Mas Khairul Araaf
Utilities
Auto trade V20 is a trading tool like Robot or Expert Advisor that is used for automatic trading, this type is Martingale EA, the recommended broker is FBS, EU Pair, default setting. If you want to find the best setting, please look for it by backtesting it, so that you find the best setting and help your trading become more profitable, please try this tool to help you trade. minimum deposit 200 $ cen lot 0.01, pipstep in points.
TargetChanger
Felix Argast
Utilities
The TargetChanger The TargetChanger Script is the easiest way to change the takeprofits of multiple open orders . It automatically changes the takeprofit of both open orders as well as limit orders on the current pair.  To change your target you simply drag the TargetChanger on the current chart, type in the new takeprofit level and click "ok". All the takeprofits get changed within seconds now. If you only trade with one single order each time, this tool might not be super useful for you, bu
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilities
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Black Square
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor with the elements of graphics trading. It performs trading operations using the "Rectangle" (or "Square") shape. The Expert Advisor automatically draws a square and opens a Buy or Sell orders when the price crosses its lower or upper bounds respectively. The shape can be drawn manually. For this purpose you should disable the auto drawing feature in the Expert Advisor settings. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor sets up to four orders in accor
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
EasyAgent Trade Tool
Nattapon Chuekamhod
Utilities
EasyAgent Trade Tool.This is not an automatic trading robot (EA) and it doesn’t take decisions or opens position, but it helps your work when you trading manual work with Strategy Tester and you can control trade via magic number. The following functions are available: Order opening in one click. Order closing/deleting in one click. Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit using a mouse. Closing all orders based on their type. Order reversal. Breakeven function. Trailing Stop function.
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
Strong Levels MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
This indicator draws   strong price   levels   (price consolidation levels). The levels are plotted using   2 MA indicators and 1 MACD   using a complex algorithm. The algorithm used in the EA is also in personal use.  These levels have 4 variants (colors of the variants can be customized): strong up, weak up, strong down, weak down. In turn, a weak level usually appears and then it can become strong. A strong level can also become weak. Version MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/279
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders.   Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE f
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Trade Closure: at time, or Profit / Loss trigger With this utility, you can automate the trade closure under a given condition. Multifunctional tility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]   / or for   [ALL]   symbols. 2.   Condition,   when to close: [if total] / [if
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
More from author
EMA COMBINED CCI GOOD EA
Cuong Pham
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy requirements You need to set-up the chart manually for this strategy. You need three mt4 default indicator: FAST EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) SLOW EMA (Exponential Moving Average of the close price) CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Buy signal: When FAST EMA is above the SLOW EMA, you can take buy when CCI crosses 0.0 level from bottom to top. Sell signal: When FAST EMA is below the SLOW EMA, you can take sell entry when CCI crosses 0.0 level from top to bottom . The
Trade Full Buttons free demo
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a free demo version for USDJPY only. Here is the link to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25912 This product has no input parameters. The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders. It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button. Buttons List BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders. BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current
FREE
BEST SWAP SPREAD SHOW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to see what symbols have the best SCORE of SWAP and SPREAD. The SCORE is calculated as follows: SWAP/SPREAD. So, the higher SCORE/SPREAD symbols have, the better (because everyone wants their orders to have positive swap, while keeping spread small). This indicator will help traders have an advantage in swap when choosing symbols and type (buy or sell) to make an order. You can see (in the picture) that this indicator shows a list of symbols with their score b
Merger Charts
Cuong Pham
Indicators
This indicator will help you merge two (or more than two) charts to view multi-symbols in just 1 chart (see the screenshots). You can choose any symbols to add with any timeframe you want. You can choose bull/bear color for bars. You can mirror the chart that will be added. If you want to add many charts, just run the indicator many times with each symbol and each timeframe.
MA CROSS ALARM
Cuong Pham
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator will help you show signals when the fast MA and slow MA (moving average) cross. The signals are displayed as up and down arrows (see picture). It can also give you a Pop Up Alert or Notification on your Phone or sending you an Email to inform the signal (this mode can be turned on/off in parameters). There are 2 MA crossovers to use: fast MA1 crosses slow MA1  fast MA2 crosses slow MA2 And there is one more MA line, MA3, to filter alert. When fast MA1 crosses slow MA1, the signal
MA ANGLE
Cuong Pham
Indicators
MA_Angle calculates the angle value between MA line and horizontal line at every bar on the main chart. Suppose that there is a bar number n . MA line is specified by a line segment (view the screenshots below, that is the Red line connecting MA point value at bar n and bar number n+1 ). This indicator shows you the strength of the market trend (up or down). You can customize how angle is displayed by "alertAngle" parameter (view the screenshots below). The default angle value is 30 degrees. It
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Candle time multi frame
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you time remaining till completion of the current candlestick of any timeframe you chose, showing struct (see details). Minute: second. The indicator has 3 parameters: TF - this parameter will help you choose timeframe you want, for example, if you want to show remaining time for M30, set TF=30. If you want to show remaining time of the current period you are seeing on chart, set TF=0 (like in default). Local - this parameter will help you choose location on the chart where t
Price Cross MA ALERT
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator alerts you when the market price crosses MA line. You can choose any MA line to use via the parameter input tab (see the screenshot below). Parameters (the same as the four parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on a chart): ma_period ma_shift  ma_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  When the price crosses MA line, it will alert you with a message looking as follows: "Price crossing DOWN MA line, pair: EURUSD Period: 60" or "
TWO MA CROSS ALERT
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator help you to do alert when two MA lines cross action You can choose all parameters for two these MA lines to use via parameter input tab (see screenshot below). Parameters Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on chart. Fast MA:  ma1_period ma1_shift  ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  Slow MA: ma2_period ma2_shift  ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  When f
THREE MA CROSS ALERT
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator alerts you when 3 MA lines cross UP/DOWN (see the screenshot below). You can choose all parameters for these 3 MA lines to use via parameter input tab. Parameters Same as 4 parameters you have to choose when you add MA line on the chart. Fast MA:  ma1_period ma1_shift  ma1_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma1_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  Medium MA: ma2_period ma2_shift  ma2_method (0=Simple; 1=Exponential...) ma2_apply (0=Close; 1=Open; 2=High; 3=Low...)  Slow MA:
MACD COMBINED 2MA GOOD EA
Cuong Pham
Experts
The EA created based on this strategy: This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with MACD. For MACD, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable . Strategy required FAST EMA SLOW EMA MACD with default setting How Signals come Buy Signal: When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for MACD confirmation. After crossover, when you see MACD above 0.0 level, then you can take buy
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
Draw Ask line and show SPREAD
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator helps you to draw Ask line on the current chart and show the current spread. So, it helps you to do scalping trade easier. See the video below. It shows you how it works. Parameters line_color – Ask line color text_size – text size of spread value text_color – color of spread value Thank you! If you have any question, please contact me via Skype: cuongph149, or email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com
HISTORY TRADE STATISTIC
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This indicator will help you to show ALL history trading statistics of any account you want. You just need to add it on any chart, and it will calculate important information from history of trading to help you to analyze trading result. It will help you to save your time to analyze any account's trading result, you will see win/lose rate of all trades on all pairs, trades number of all pairs, total lot on each pair, total lots on all pairs, total win/lose on this account... So, you will know wh
ONE CLICK CLOSE smart
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders or apart of all (you can choose which symbol you want) immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work very fast ,so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want to close all orders, you just need to let symbol parameter is blank (like in default setting). If you want to close all orders of one pair (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its will be putted in
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL LOSS ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders which is having loss immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so
MACD ALERT 4 COLORS
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The MACD ALERT 4 COLORS is an indicator, that helps you to check MACD's value changes easily with 4 clear colors: when MACD grows up and above 0, it will have green color when MACD goes down and still above 0, it will have white color when MACD goes down and below 0 value, it will have red color when MACD grows up and below 0 value, it will have yellow color The indicator also generates alerts for you, with two alert types (see screen shot): Alert1 : (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD
Price Crosses a Line Alert
Cuong Pham
Utilities
The indicator alerts you when the market price crosses your line level (adjustable). You can change color, thickness and default pip distance for the line via the parameter in input tab (see the screenshot and video below). Parameters line_color : color for the line to be drawn line_thickness : thickness of the line sound : name of sound file if you want it to play at crossing time default_distancepip : at the first times you add the indicator on chart, it will use this param to draw the line w
Trade Full Buttons
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This product has no input parameters. The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders. It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button. Buttons List BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders. BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current price is "Dis" (below of these buttons). SL/TP: Distance in point far from the current price, to put stop loss and take prof
Hide StopLoss or TakeProfit Pro
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This tool will help you hide your stoploss and takeprofit prices of all trades, it will manage them to close your trade when market price reached these levels. And it will replace all these StopLoss, TakeProfit levels for trades when you removed it, so you don't need to worry about missing your StopLoss, TakeProfit level when you remove it. It draw a button for you to control On/Off of working, you can see your SL,TP and modify it easy by the way turn Off the button, then drag your SL,TP price,
Price Cross Trend Line Alert
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a support tool that will notify you when the price crosses a trend line, you can draw any trend line by manual, and you can change or drag it on chart in working time This tool will automatically update the new location of the trend line to alert you How to use: after added it on chart, you will draw a trend line and set name of the trend line same as in input of the tool (the parameter LineName ) There are 3 notification methods : Pop Up Alert, Send Email or Notification You can choose
Two MA Lines Crossing Alert MT5
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a support tool that will notify you when a fast MA (Moving Average) Line crosses a slow MA Line, you can choose any fast MA Line and slow MA Line by parameters in input tab The Indicator will draw a red arrow where fast MA line crosses DOWN slow MA line and it will  draw a green arrow where fast MA line crosses UP slow MA line There are 3 Alert methods : Pop Up Alert, Send Email or Notification You can choose true or false to use or not for any Alert method in input tab You can choose Al
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review