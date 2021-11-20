Draw Ask line and show SPREAD
- Indicators
- Cuong Pham
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator helps you to draw Ask line on the current chart and show the current spread.
So, it helps you to do scalping trade easier.
See the video below. It shows you how it works.
Parameters
- line_color – Ask line color
- text_size – text size of spread value
- text_color – color of spread value
If you have any question, please contact me via Skype: cuongph149, or email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com