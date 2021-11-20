Draw Ask line and show SPREAD

The indicator helps you to draw Ask line on the current chart and show the current spread.

So, it helps you to do scalping trade easier.

See the video below. It shows you how it works.

Parameters

line_color – Ask line color



text_size – text size of spread value

text_color – color of spread value

Thank you!

If you have any question, please contact me via Skype: cuongph149, or email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com