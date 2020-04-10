MACD ALERT 4 COLORS
- Indicators
-
Cuong Phamcoding and modifying EA, indicators professionally, fast and more...(languages:MQL/C,C++/Java/C#)
email hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com
skype cuongph149
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 10 April 2020
- Activations: 5
The MACD ALERT 4 COLORS is an indicator, that helps you to check MACD's value changes easily with 4 clear colors:
- when MACD grows up and above 0, it will have green color
- when MACD goes down and still above 0, it will have white color
- when MACD goes down and below 0 value, it will have red color
- when MACD grows up and below 0 value, it will have yellow color
The indicator also generates alerts for you, with two alert types (see screen shot):
- Alert1: (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD main line crosses the 0 value
- Alert2: (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD signal line crosses the MACD main line from above/below
You can choose any parameters for the MACD line you want (default is 12-26-9 MACD) and you can choose Alert via Email or Notification on Mobile
Thank you for your reading!
Programmer:
skype: cuongph149
email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com