The MACD ALERT 4 COLORS is an indicator, that helps you to check MACD's value changes easily with 4 clear colors:

when MACD grows up and above 0, it will have green color

when MACD goes down and still above 0, it will have white color

when MACD goes down and below 0 value, it will have red color

when MACD grows up and below 0 value, it will have yellow color

The indicator also generates alerts for you, with two alert types (see screen shot):

Alert1 : (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD main line crosses the 0 value

: (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD main line crosses the 0 value Alert2: (true/false) the alert will trigger when MACD signal line crosses the MACD main line from above/below



You can choose any parameters for the MACD line you want (default is 12-26-9 MACD) and you can choose Alert via Email or Notification on Mobile

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