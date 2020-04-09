Two MA Lines Crossing Alert MT5

This is a support tool that will notify you when a fast MA (Moving Average) Line crosses a slow MA Line, you can choose any fast MA Line and slow MA Line by parameters in input tab

The Indicator will draw a red arrow where fast MA line crosses DOWN slow MA line and it will draw a green arrow where fast MA line crosses UP slow MA line

There are 3 Alert methods : Pop Up Alert, Send Email or Notification

You can choose true or false to use or not for any Alert method in input tab

You can choose Alert of Crossing On Current Candle (candle that is running) by setting: Alert_Shift=0

or wait until the candle closes by setting: Alert_Shift =1

See more on Screenshots

Thank you!



