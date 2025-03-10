Crystal Trade Manager

4

Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility

Overview
Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control.
It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop.

The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge participants, and professional money managers who require precision, consistency, and discipline in trading.

MT4 Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632

Key Features

1. Risk and Drawdown Protection

  • Daily maximum drawdown limits adjustable from 1% to 70%.

  • Automatic closure of all trades when breached.

  • Optional deletion of pending orders after breach.

  • Daily lockout mode to block further trading until the next session (prop-firm compatible).

2. Profit and Loss Target Control

  • Define daily profit and loss targets in account currency (USD).

  • Automatic closure of all open positions once the target is reached.

  • Helps traders comply with prop-firm consistency rules.

3. Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Instantly applies SL and TP to all new trades.

  • Adjustable in pips and compatible with all broker digit settings.

  • Eliminates the need to set SL/TP manually for each position.

4. Break-Even Protection

  • Automatically moves SL to break-even + user-defined buffer.

  • Activates once the trade reaches a specified profit level.

  • Prevents profitable trades from turning into losses.

5. Intelligent Trailing Stop

  • Activates after reaching a configurable profit threshold.

  • Trails price dynamically at a defined distance.

  • Can also be triggered manually via the built-in quick panel.

6. Lot Size Control

  • Define maximum lot size per symbol.

  • Automatically closes or partially closes trades exceeding the limit.

  • Prevents accidental over-leveraging and ensures consistency.

7. Magic Keys Style Quick-Action Panel

Six built-in action buttons, available on-chart or via keyboard shortcuts (1–6):

  1. Close 50% of all open positions.

  2. Move SL to break-even + buffer.

  3. Close all positions for the current symbol.

  4. Delete all pending orders for the current symbol.

  5. Double the size of the current open position.

  6. Activate Profit Shield (advanced risk lock mode).

Additional features:

  • Visual click confirmation.

  • Sound alerts for success/failure.

  • Minimalistic and draggable interface.

8. Real-Time Account Information Panel

  • Displays balance, equity, floating P/L, and daily P/L %.

  • Shows lot exposure, drawdown percentage, and lockout status.

  • Color-coded profit/loss and alert indicators.

  • Fully responsive panel that adapts to chart scaling.

9. Notifications and Feedback

  • On-screen banners for every operation.

  • Optional push notifications to mobile devices.

  • Sound alerts for actions and errors.

10. Smart Safety Logic

  • Automatically handles trades opened during lockout by closing them instantly.

  • Detects broker digit precision for accurate pip-based calculations.

  • Recovers settings automatically after terminal restarts.

Input Parameters

  • Daily Drawdown Limit (%): 1–70

  • Daily Profit Target: in USD

  • Daily Loss Limit: in USD

  • Auto SL/TP: enabled/disabled, size in pips

  • Break-Even Trigger: profit threshold in pips, buffer in pips

  • Trailing Stop: activation level and distance in pips

  • Max Lot Size: per symbol hard cap

  • Magic Keys Shortcuts: keyboard keys 1–6

  • Notifications: on/off for push, sound, banners

  • Theme: light/dark chart compatibility

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Accounts: All broker account types, including hedging

  • Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks

  • Environment: Local PC, VPS, multi-account setups

Who Should Use It?

  • Prop firm traders (FTMO, MFF, True Forex Funds, etc.) who must follow strict daily rules.

  • Scalpers and day traders requiring precision and speed.

  • Swing traders needing discipline and automated risk control.

  • Algorithmic traders who want a utility for account safety and manual execution management.

Disclaimer

This is a  trade management utility.
It does not provide financial advice or guarantee profits.
Trading involves risk. Users are advised to test on a demo account before applying the tool to live trading and always use responsible risk management.


trade manager MT5, risk manager EA, prop firm tool, FTMO trade manager, daily drawdown guard, auto SL TP MT5, break-even EA, trailing stop EA MT5, manual trading panel, crystal forex, scalping risk panel, trade assistant MT5, prop firm challenge tool, auto close all MT5, partial close EA MT5, account safety EA, equity protection EA, discipline trading MT5, professional trade manager, trading dashboard MT5


Reviews 2
EGYPTIAN
137
EGYPTIAN 2025.09.10 21:29 
 

actually its a very helpful instrument , thank you so much

EGYPTIAN
137
EGYPTIAN 2025.09.10 21:29 
 

actually its a very helpful instrument , thank you so much

Classical Success
776
Classical Success 2025.07.18 03:27 
 

Great potential but with one serious flaw. The lockout setting does NOT stop other EAs from opening new orders. Instead, it just keeps closing the new orders as they are opened one after the other. It will be super useful if this EA actually disables the other EAs until the next day.

Muhammad Jawad Shabir
20772
Reply from developer Muhammad Jawad Shabir 2025.07.19 12:31
Thank you for your honest feedback! Yes, you're right — due to the structure of the MT5 platform, one EA cannot directly disable or control other EAs. However, this EA provides 100% risk-managed protection by immediately closing any unauthorized trades during the lockout period. While it doesn't block other EAs from opening trades, it effectively safeguards your account by ensuring that no trade violates your defined risk rules — which is the most critical part of long-term profitability. This approach may seem like a limitation, but in reality, it's a powerful feature for disciplined risk control — a key trait of consistently profitable traders. We truly appreciate your input and are always working to improve — thanks again for sharing your thoughts!
