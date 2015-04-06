Night Sniper for scalping is a fully automatic night scalping trading robot. The robot opens orders at night from 00:00 to 03:00 and accompanies them using neural network algorithms. The neural network algorithm allows the robot to learn during the trading process. After the robot opens a profitable or unprofitable trade, it remembers the conditions under which it was opened and the next time it looks for exactly these signals in the market. All orders that were previously opened are analyzed by the robot for 34 parameters. All these parameters are written to the analytic data module. Then the robot takes each parameter separately and analyzes it when superimposed on market situations in order to find a relationship. When such a relationship is found, the robot gives it a definition: good or bad. The robot looks for good relationships on the price chart, the robot tries to avoid bad relationships as much as possible. Thus, maximum efficiency in the trading process is achieved.













Why is Night Sniper for scalping effective?

Self-sustaining multicomponent neural network.

Scalps and improves on the history of its trades.

Tested in real time on real accounts.

Protects the deposit from large losses in case of sharp price fluctuations, which are difficult to predict using analytical modules.

Open trades can be closed manually if you think now is a good time to close a trade. This will not affect the operation of the robot. Moreover, on these orders the robot will be trained for its further work.









Recommendations for using the Night Sniper for scalping robot with default settings:

currency pair GBPUSD

initial minimum trading deposit from $ 400

leverage from 1: 100 and above.

trading account with five-digit quotes.

We recommend running the robot on a VPS server so that it works around the clock.









Robot settings: