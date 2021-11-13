Stelc3

 

Stelc3 is a trading robot for manual and auto trading. Trades in any trading session

 Use this advisor:

Manual and automatic trading with the calculation of placing oraders and entries according to the trend. Recommended time frame H1.

 The EA trades on the EURUSD/GBPUSD currency pair. Working hours all week, from Monday night to Friday night.

 A separate order with a unique number is opened for a currency pair.

  Advisor characteristics:

 Well tested on history with high quality simulations, with real floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, where the quality of ticks is 99%

 Uses the algorithm of the point trading and the grid strategy for placing orders.

Parameter overview

  • Lots - trading lot.
  •  LotExponent - lot multiplication factor.
  •  MaximalLot - maximum trading lot.
  •  Step - the step of placing buy and sell orders.
  •  Delta - adding a step from the second order increases the distance between subsequent orders by the "delta" value from the previous one.
  •  MaxTrades — the maximum number of open orders.
  •  Slippage - slippage.
  •  PeriodMA — moving average values.
  •  TakeProfit - making a profit.
  •  PipStep - making a profit.
  •  TrailingStop - floating stop loss order.
  •  RiskDay - the risk of loss for the day
  • UseHelpPanel— using the panel for manual trading.


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Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
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