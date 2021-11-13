Stelc3 is a trading robot for manual and auto trading. Trades in any trading session

Use this advisor:

Manual and automatic trading with the calculation of placing oraders and entries according to the trend. Recommended time frame H1.

The EA trades on the EURUSD/GBPUSD currency pair. Working hours all week, from Monday night to Friday night.

A separate order with a unique number is opened for a currency pair.

Advisor characteristics:

Well tested on history with high quality simulations, with real floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, where the quality of ticks is 99%

Uses the algorithm of the point trading and the grid strategy for placing orders.

Parameter overview

Lots - trading lot.

LotExponent - lot multiplication factor.

MaximalLot - maximum trading lot.

Step - the step of placing buy and sell orders.

Delta - adding a step from the second order increases the distance between subsequent orders by the "delta" value from the previous one.

MaxTrades — the maximum number of open orders.

Slippage - slippage.

PeriodMA — moving average values.

TakeProfit - making a profit.

PipStep - making a profit.

TrailingStop - floating stop loss order.

RiskDay - the risk of loss for the day

UseHelpPanel— using the panel for manual trading.



