Stelc3
- Experts
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- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 13 November 2021
- Activations: 20
Stelc3 is a trading robot for manual and auto trading. Trades in any trading session
Use this advisor:
Manual and automatic trading with the calculation of placing oraders and entries according to the trend. Recommended time frame H1.
The EA trades on the EURUSD/GBPUSD currency pair. Working hours all week, from Monday night to Friday night.
A separate order with a unique number is opened for a currency pair.
Advisor characteristics:
Well tested on history with high quality simulations, with real floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, where the quality of ticks is 99%
Uses the algorithm of the point trading and the grid strategy for placing orders.
Parameter overview
- Lots - trading lot.
- LotExponent - lot multiplication factor.
- MaximalLot - maximum trading lot.
- Step - the step of placing buy and sell orders.
- Delta - adding a step from the second order increases the distance between subsequent orders by the "delta" value from the previous one.
- MaxTrades — the maximum number of open orders.
- Slippage - slippage.
- PeriodMA — moving average values.
- TakeProfit - making a profit.
- PipStep - making a profit.
- TrailingStop - floating stop loss order.
- RiskDay - the risk of loss for the day
- UseHelpPanel— using the panel for manual trading.