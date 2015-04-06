Golden buddha 108
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Golden buddha 108 - automatic scalper robot for trading on XAUUSD (GOLD). This robot uses 108 market analysis algorithms to decide when to open and close orders. The average drawdown is up to 10%, the average profit factor is 4.8, the average ratio of profitable trades to unprofitable ones is 80% to 20%. To start trading, the robot needs a deposit of $150 or more. The robot trades on XAUUSD, the recommended period is H1. How to test the robot? Read the link https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
Robot Advantages:
- does not use martingale
- fixed lot that can be adjusted
- created specifically for XAUUSD gold
- works with all the most famous brokers
- minimum deposit from 150$
- robot scalper trades intraday
- low cost of the robot is only $108
Recommendations for trading:
- currency pair XAUUSD
- period H1
- minimum balance 150$
- any broker
Robot settings:
- rsi_period - RSI indicator period
- sar_period - SAR indicator period
- macd_short - short period of the MACD indicator
- macd_long - MACD indicator long period
- motion_force - accumulation of tick volume to determine the strength of price movement and trend strength
- TakeProfit - take profit size in points
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points
- step_delete - how far pending orders are removed from the current price
- Lots - Lot size.
- Spread - maximum spread for trading
- Magic - robot's unique magic number