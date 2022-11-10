Dynamic scalper m5

Robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. This robot was created specifically for the pound sterling, for scalping on the M5 timeframe with an initial deposit of $500. The robot analyzes the market using the iRSI indicator and iBands, as well as using price figures. When a good signal appears on the market, the robot opens a trade. The robot does not use Martingale. The lot size is fixed and is specified by the trader in the settings. The drawdown of the robot strongly depends on the size of the balance and the size of the lot of orders. The higher the balance and the smaller the lot size, the smaller the drawdown will be. If you are trading with a minimum lot and a large lot size, then the drawdown will be larger. To reduce your drawdown, you need a larger balance and trade with a smaller lot.





Robot Advantages:

scalper robot for M5 period

trades intraday.

does not use martingale.

The trader sets the lot size himself.

opens deals only for sale. This is enough for efficient trading.





Trading recommendations:

currency pair GBPUSD

M5 period

minimum deposit from $500, recommended $1000

spread up to 15 pips





Robot settings:

Lots - lot size. A fixed lot size is specified. One of the most important parameters of the robot.

period_rsi - RSI period.

rsi_sell - specify the value of the upper limit of the indicator, upon reaching which the robot has the potential to open an order.

step - distance between opened orders in points.

BandsPeriod - indicator period.

BandsStep - indicator amplitude.

Take - take profit is indicated in points.

Profit - profit in the balance currency, upon reaching which the robot will close all open orders.



