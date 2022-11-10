Dynamic scalper m5

Robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. This robot was created specifically for the pound sterling, for scalping on the M5 timeframe with an initial deposit of $500. The robot analyzes the market using the iRSI indicator and iBands, as well as using price figures. When a good signal appears on the market, the robot opens a trade. The robot does not use Martingale. The lot size is fixed and is specified by the trader in the settings. The drawdown of the robot strongly depends on the size of the balance and the size of the lot of orders. The higher the balance and the smaller the lot size, the smaller the drawdown will be. If you are trading with a minimum lot and a large lot size, then the drawdown will be larger. To reduce your drawdown, you need a larger balance and trade with a smaller lot.

Robot Advantages:
  • scalper robot for M5 period
  • trades intraday.
  • does not use martingale.
  • The trader sets the lot size himself.
  • opens deals only for sale. This is enough for efficient trading.

Trading recommendations:
  • currency pair GBPUSD
  • M5 period
  • minimum deposit from $500, recommended $1000
  • spread up to 15 pips

Robot settings:
  • Lots - lot size. A fixed lot size is specified. One of the most important parameters of the robot.
  • period_rsi - RSI period.
  • rsi_sell - specify the value of the upper limit of the indicator, upon reaching which the robot has the potential to open an order.
  • step - distance between opened orders in points.
  • BandsPeriod - indicator period.
  • BandsStep - indicator amplitude.
  • Take - take profit is indicated in points.
  • Profit - profit in the balance currency, upon reaching which the robot will close all open orders.

After the purchase, we help to install and configure the robot correctly! Instructions for buying a robot - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498


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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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