AW Ichimoku EA MT5

AW Ichimoku EA trades based on signals from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The fully automated trading robot has flexible settings and many operating scenarios. The product has many useful functions built-in: automatic lot calculation, virtual take profit, as well as the ability to close the first and last orders in the basket

Strategies:

The advisor can work on various strategies implemented following the indicator settings, in the "Signals" section:

- Senkou Cloud Breakout - The cloud senkou span on the previous candle is considered; a breakout of the cloud from top to bottom is a sell signal. A breakout of the cloud from bottom to top is a buy signal. That is, the price was below the cloud, then broke through the cloud and became above the cloud, or vice versa, on the previous candle.

- Senkou Cloud Reverse - The direction of the cloud is considered, it changes depending on the upper and lower boundaries, senkou span A and senkou span B, these lines turn around when the trend changes and give a signal to make a transaction. When reversing, the color of the cloud in the indicator turns into different colors. On the previous candle, the senkou span A line was less than the senkou span B, and on the new candle, the lines changed and the senkou span A became greater than the senkou span B - a buy signal. If at first the senkou span A line was greater than the senkou span B and on the new candle the lines changed and now the senkou span A is less than the senkou span B - a sell signal.

Tenkan Kijun Signals - indicator lines (red and blue) on the previous candle are considered. One line is fast, the other is slow; when the lines cross, a signal is received to open a position. Signal to buy - The Tenkan Sen line was less than the Kijun sen line and when the last candle closed , the Tenkan Sen crossed the Kijun sen line from bottom to top and became higher. Signal to sell - Tenkan Sen was greater than the Kijun sen line, and then the Tenkan Sen candles crossed the Kijun sen line from top to bottom.

- Chinkou span Signals - A line is considered that is ahead of the price, and is 26 candles ahead, and when this line crosses the current price mark, signals are received; line Chinkou span was lower than the closing price of the previous candle and then crossed the price from bottom to top and Chinkou span has become higher than the closing price - this is a signal to buy. Signal to sell - line on the previous candle Chinkou span is higher than the closing price of the previous candle and then this line Chinkou span crossed the price from top to bottom.

- All types of signals - follow any indicator signal. In this case, the advisor will open orders following signals from any type.

Possibilities:

-Bilateral trade, or one-way trade:

Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals

Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy on bullish signals ignoring bearish signals

If you enable the ability to open OP_BUY and OP_SELL, trading will be used in both directions

-Automatic risk management setup:

Size of the first order: the advisor will trade a fixed volume

Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage