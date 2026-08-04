AW Ichimoku EA MT5
- Experts
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 15
AW Ichimoku EA trades based on signals from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The fully automated trading robot has flexible settings and many operating scenarios. The product has many useful functions built-in: automatic lot calculation, virtual take profit, as well as the ability to close the first and last orders in the basket
- Simple, intuitive setup
- Opportunities to use the averaging strategy
- Covering the first order with the last one
- Automatic lot calculation
- Customizable indicator parameters
- Three types of notifications: push, email, alert
Strategies:
The advisor can work on various strategies implemented following the indicator settings, in the "Signals" section:
- Senkou Cloud Breakout - The cloud senkou span on the previous candle is considered; a breakout of the cloud from top to bottom is a sell signal. A breakout of the cloud from bottom to top is a buy signal. That is, the price was below the cloud, then broke through the cloud and became above the cloud, or vice versa, on the previous candle.
- Senkou Cloud Reverse - The direction of the cloud is considered, it changes depending on the upper and lower boundaries, senkou span A and senkou span B, these lines turn around when the trend changes and give a signal to make a transaction. When reversing, the color of the cloud in the indicator turns into different colors. On the previous candle, the senkou span A line was less than the senkou span B, and on the new candle, the lines changed and the senkou span A became greater than the senkou span B - a buy signal. If at first the senkou span A line was greater than the senkou span B and on the new candle the lines changed and now the senkou span A is less than the senkou span B - a sell signal.
Tenkan Kijun Signals - indicator lines (red and blue) on the previous candle are considered. One line is fast, the other is slow; when the lines cross, a signal is received to open a position. Signal to buy - The Tenkan Sen line was less than the Kijun sen line and when the last candle closed , the Tenkan Sen crossed the Kijun sen line from bottom to top and became higher. Signal to sell - Tenkan Sen was greater than the Kijun sen line, and then the Tenkan Sen candles crossed the Kijun sen line from top to bottom.
- Chinkou span Signals - A line is considered that is ahead of the price, and is 26 candles ahead, and when this line crosses the current price mark, signals are received; line Chinkou span was lower than the closing price of the previous candle and then crossed the price from bottom to top and Chinkou span has become higher than the closing price - this is a signal to buy. Signal to sell - line on the previous candle Chinkou span is higher than the closing price of the previous candle and then this line Chinkou span crossed the price from top to bottom.
- All types of signals - follow any indicator signal. In this case, the advisor will open orders following signals from any type.
Possibilities:
-Bilateral trade, or one-way trade:
Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals
Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy on bullish signals ignoring bearish signals
If you enable the ability to open OP_BUY and OP_SELL, trading will be used in both directions
-Automatic risk management setup:
Size of the first order: the advisor will trade a fixed volume
Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage
-Overlap function:
Use overlap last and first orders: close the cart in parts, allowing you to close the cart earlier than for the whole cart
-Closing by take profit:
Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points): the virtual TakeProfit in points is used. Virtual TakeProfit is not visible to the broker
Input variables:
Main Settings
Size_of_the_first_order - Volume to open the first order.
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot.
Signals
Ind_Strategy - Selection of indicator signal types for trading.
Tenkan_sen
Kijun_sen
Senkou_span_b
Grids settings
Minimum_step_between_average_orders - Adjust the step between orders, in points
Multiplier_for_average_orders - Each subsequent order in the grid will be greater than the previous one by this coefficient
TakeProfit settings
Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size of virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one
Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after this number of open orders
Protection settings
Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum spread for opening
Maximum_number_of_orders - Number of orders of the same type
Maximum_size_of_orders - Volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle
Advisor settings
Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of EA orders
Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comment for orders
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Open orders of type OP_BUY
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Open orders of type OP_SELL
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Open new orders
Show_panel_of_advisor - Show or hide the panel
Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
Notification settings
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed