User Manual – English Version (Final Edition)

📘 NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3

EMA Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume Filter + Multi-Score System Swing Trading EA

📌 1. EA Overview

NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 is a trend-following swing trading algorithm designed for GOLD (XAUUSD), utilizing an H1 trend filter combined with an M30 entry trigger.

This strategy is not a simple EMA crossover algorithm.

It integrates five advanced filters:

Trend strength (EMA distance)

RSI structure

Momentum direction

Volume expansion

Market regime classification (Trend / Range / Spike)

Together, they form a high-precision multi-layered swing trading system.

This version is optimized using 7 years of long-term historical data (2018–2024) to ensure maximum stability and robustness.

✔ ① H1 EMA Trend Filter

EMA Fast (24) > EMA Slow (130) → Uptrend → BUY-only mode

EMA Fast < EMA Slow → Downtrend → SELL-only mode

📌 2. Strategy Structure (Process Flow)

No trades are taken during weak or narrow EMA-gap conditions.

A sufficient EMA gap increases the TrendScore and improves signal reliability.

✔ ② M30 RSI + Momentum Trigger

Only signals aligned with the H1 trend direction are allowed.

🔸 BUY Conditions

RSI crosses above the 54 level (from below)

Momentum > 0

🔸 SELL Conditions

RSI crosses below the 51 level (from above)

Momentum < 0

✔ ③ Volume Filter (Volume-Based Entry Validation)

Entry is allowed only when:

Current volume > Average of last 10 candles × 1.30

This ensures trades occur only when market participation is sufficient,

reducing noise and filtering out weak market conditions.

✔ ④ Market Regime Filter

The EA classifies market conditions into three regimes:

Regime Description Trade TREND Strong ADX + clear EMA expansion Allowed RANGE Weak ADX Blocked SPIKE ATR surge (high volatility spike) Blocked

➡️ Trades occur only in healthy trend conditions,

while sideways or unstable volatility phases are avoided.

✔ ⑤ Multi-Filter Fusion Score (0.0–1.0)

Each component contributes to the final score:

TrendScore (0.30)

RSIScore (0.25)

StochScore Proxy (0.20)

ADXScore (0.15)

VolumeScore (0.10)

📍 Minimum required score = 0.70

Below 0.70 → No entry

Strong signals → RR 4.0 maintained, normal lot size

Weak signals → RR and lot size automatically reduced

➡️ Reduces drawdown and stabilizes long-term performance.

Stop Loss = ATR(18) × 4.0

Take Profit = SL × 4.0 (RR = 1:4)

📌 3. SL/TP Structure

For weaker signals:

RR automatically adjusts to 1:2 or 1:1.5

Ensures dynamic optimization based on market conditions

Trading Hours: 08:00 ~ 23:00 (Server Time)

Spread limit: ≤ 250 points

Only one position per symbol is allowed

✔ 1) Noise Reduction

📌 4. Time & Spread Filters📌 5. Key Advantages

Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume + ADX + ATR + Multi-Score

→ Eliminates 60–80% of unnecessary trades

✔ 2) Strong Risk-Adjusted Performance

Low drawdown

High long-term stability

Smooth equity curve over extended testing

✔ 3) Fully Automated Risk Adjustment

Strong signal → RR 1:4 maintained

Medium signal → RR reduced

Weak signal → Lot size reduced

➡️ Automatic protection during unfavorable market conditions.

Account Size Stable Mode Aggressive Mode $300 0.01 0.03 $500 0.01 0.05 $1,000 0.01–0.03 0.05–0.10 $3,000+ 0.03 0.10+

📌 6. Recommended Lot Size

Default setting: InpLots = 0.05 (Aggressive)

Recommended symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD / GOLD / XAUUSD.m)

Minimum capital: $300+

Leverage: 1:100 ~ 1:500

Timeframes used: H1 (trend) / M30 (trigger)

Copy the EA file into the MT5 Experts folder Restart MT5 Open a GOLD (H1) chart Attach the EA and check parameters Enable Algo Trading

📌 7. Minimum Requirements📌 8. Installation & Setup📌 9. Risk Disclaimer

Although this EA is optimized using long-term historical data,

losses may occur during unexpected news events or extreme volatility.

This system is not a scalping EA;

it is designed for mid- to long-term swing trading with stable operation in mind.