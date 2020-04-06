NEXA Trend Swing Pro
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
User Manual – English Version (Final Edition)
EMA Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume Filter + Multi-Score System Swing Trading EA📌 1. EA Overview
NEXA Trend Swing Pro v3 is a trend-following swing trading algorithm designed for GOLD (XAUUSD), utilizing an H1 trend filter combined with an M30 entry trigger.
This strategy is not a simple EMA crossover algorithm.
It integrates five advanced filters:
-
Trend strength (EMA distance)
-
RSI structure
-
Momentum direction
-
Volume expansion
-
Market regime classification (Trend / Range / Spike)
Together, they form a high-precision multi-layered swing trading system.
This version is optimized using 7 years of long-term historical data (2018–2024) to ensure maximum stability and robustness.📌 2. Strategy Structure (Process Flow)
✔ ① H1 EMA Trend Filter
-
EMA Fast (24) > EMA Slow (130) → Uptrend → BUY-only mode
-
EMA Fast < EMA Slow → Downtrend → SELL-only mode
No trades are taken during weak or narrow EMA-gap conditions.
A sufficient EMA gap increases the TrendScore and improves signal reliability.
✔ ② M30 RSI + Momentum Trigger
Only signals aligned with the H1 trend direction are allowed.
🔸 BUY Conditions
-
RSI crosses above the 54 level (from below)
-
Momentum > 0
🔸 SELL Conditions
-
RSI crosses below the 51 level (from above)
-
Momentum < 0
✔ ③ Volume Filter (Volume-Based Entry Validation)
Entry is allowed only when:
-
Current volume > Average of last 10 candles × 1.30
This ensures trades occur only when market participation is sufficient,
reducing noise and filtering out weak market conditions.
✔ ④ Market Regime Filter
The EA classifies market conditions into three regimes:
|Regime
|Description
|Trade
|TREND
|Strong ADX + clear EMA expansion
|Allowed
|RANGE
|Weak ADX
|Blocked
|SPIKE
|ATR surge (high volatility spike)
|Blocked
➡️ Trades occur only in healthy trend conditions,
while sideways or unstable volatility phases are avoided.
✔ ⑤ Multi-Filter Fusion Score (0.0–1.0)
Each component contributes to the final score:
-
TrendScore (0.30)
-
RSIScore (0.25)
-
StochScore Proxy (0.20)
-
ADXScore (0.15)
-
VolumeScore (0.10)
📍 Minimum required score = 0.70
-
Below 0.70 → No entry
-
Strong signals → RR 4.0 maintained, normal lot size
-
Weak signals → RR and lot size automatically reduced
➡️ Reduces drawdown and stabilizes long-term performance.📌 3. SL/TP Structure
-
Stop Loss = ATR(18) × 4.0
-
Take Profit = SL × 4.0 (RR = 1:4)
For weaker signals:
-
RR automatically adjusts to 1:2 or 1:1.5
-
Ensures dynamic optimization based on market conditions
-
Trading Hours: 08:00 ~ 23:00 (Server Time)
-
Spread limit: ≤ 250 points
-
Only one position per symbol is allowed
✔ 1) Noise Reduction
Trend + RSI + Momentum + Volume + ADX + ATR + Multi-Score
→ Eliminates 60–80% of unnecessary trades
✔ 2) Strong Risk-Adjusted Performance
-
Low drawdown
-
High long-term stability
-
Smooth equity curve over extended testing
✔ 3) Fully Automated Risk Adjustment
-
Strong signal → RR 1:4 maintained
-
Medium signal → RR reduced
-
Weak signal → Lot size reduced
➡️ Automatic protection during unfavorable market conditions.📌 6. Recommended Lot Size
|Account Size
|Stable Mode
|Aggressive Mode
|$300
|0.01
|0.03
|$500
|0.01
|0.05
|$1,000
|0.01–0.03
|0.05–0.10
|$3,000+
|0.03
|0.10+
Default setting: InpLots = 0.05 (Aggressive)📌 7. Minimum Requirements
-
Recommended symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD / GOLD / XAUUSD.m)
-
Minimum capital: $300+
-
Leverage: 1:100 ~ 1:500
-
Timeframes used: H1 (trend) / M30 (trigger)
-
Copy the EA file into the MT5 Experts folder
-
Restart MT5
-
Open a GOLD (H1) chart
-
Attach the EA and check parameters
-
Enable Algo Trading
Although this EA is optimized using long-term historical data,
losses may occur during unexpected news events or extreme volatility.
This system is not a scalping EA;
it is designed for mid- to long-term swing trading with stable operation in mind.