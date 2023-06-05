GatorDeviation Breakout

3
  • Experts
  • Dipak Dilip Reddy
    Dipak Dilip Reddy

    Dipak Dilip Reddy

    • Professional trader at  self employed
    • India
    • 3465
    3.6 (3)
    I am a professional trader in the stock and currency markets with more than three years of experience. I use both algorithmic and manual trading strategies to optimize my performance and achieve my goals.
    5 products
  • Version: 3.4
The given MQL5 code is for an Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a trading strategy using the Alligator indicator and the Standard Deviation indicator. Here's a breakdown of the code:

The code defines various input parameters for the EA, including entry lots, stop loss, take profit, indicator parameters, and expert settings.
The OnInit() function initializes the EA by setting some variables and validating the initialization.
The OnTick() function is called on each tick of the price data and checks if a new bar has formed. If so, it calls the OnBar() function.
The OnBar() function is the main logic of the EA. It updates the current position, checks if the position needs to be closed, manages trailing stops, and determines whether to open a new position based on the entry signal.
The UpdatePosition() function retrieves the current position information for the specified symbol and magic number.
The InitIndicators() function initializes the indicators used in the strategy (Alligator and Standard Deviation).
The GetEntrySignal() function calculates the entry signal based on the indicator values and returns either OP_BUY, OP_SELL, or OP_FLAT (no signal).
The ManageClose() function checks if the position needs to be closed based on the indicator values.
The OpenPosition() function opens a new position based on the given command (OP_BUY or OP_SELL) and calculates the stop loss and take profit levels.
The ClosePosition() function closes the current position by sending an opposite order.
The ManageOrderSend() function sends an order (market or pending) with retry logic.
The ModifyPosition() function modifies the stop loss and take profit levels of an existing position.
The CheckOrder() function checks if an order is valid using OrderCheck() and handles error conditions.
The GetStopLossPrice() and GetTakeProfitPrice() functions calculate the stop loss and take profit prices based on the current bid/ask and specified parameters.
The GetTrailingStopPrice() function calculates the trailing stop price for the current position.

Preferred: EURGBP H1

Preferred brokers: Octafx incorporated.


Reviews 2
Andre Thiel
540
Andre Thiel 2023.12.21 08:46 
 

Great EA. Thanks a lot. Works profitable on my Demo Acc.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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EvolutionaryTrader
Dipak Dilip Reddy
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Experts
The provided code is an example of an Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5, a programming language used for creating algorithmic trading systems in MetaTrader 5. Here is a breakdown of the code: The code begins with various input parameters and settings defined using the input keyword. These parameters allow customization of the EA's behavior, such as entry lots, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters. Several constant values and variables are declared, including session time setting
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CCI Envelopes Breakout Strategy
Dipak Dilip Reddy
Experts
This strategy uses two indicators: Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Envelopes. It opens a buy position when the CCI crosses above the lower level and closes it when the price crosses above the upper band of the Envelopes. It opens a sell position when the CCI crosses below the upper level and closes it when the price crosses below the lower band of the Envelopes. It also uses a fixed stop loss and take profit, and a trailing stop based on the previous bar’s high or low. It has some parameters t
Trendy MA Crossover USDJPY
Dipak Dilip Reddy
Experts
The code is a trading robot that uses two indicators moving averages crossover and envelopes. It opens a buy or sell trade when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average and the price is above or below the envelopes. It closes the trade when the opposite signal occurs or when the stop loss or take profit is reached. It also has some session settings to limit the trading hours and days. The code has some input parameters to adjust the trade size, stop loss, take profit, magic number
Momentum wave Breakout
Dipak Dilip Reddy
Experts
Here's a short note explaining some of its key aspects: The code starts with defining various input parameters such as entry amount, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters. The code includes functions and variables to manage trading positions, handle position updates, and check entry signals. The OnInit() function is called when the EA is initialized and performs necessary initialization tasks. The OnTick() function is called on each tick and checks if a new bar has formed, then call
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coffee 王
226
coffee 王 2025.02.02 13:47 
 

为什么我这边无法盈利

Andre Thiel
540
Andre Thiel 2023.12.21 08:46 
 

Great EA. Thanks a lot. Works profitable on my Demo Acc.

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