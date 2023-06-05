GatorDeviation Breakout

The given MQL5 code is for an Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a trading strategy using the Alligator indicator and the Standard Deviation indicator. Here's a breakdown of the code:





The code defines various input parameters for the EA, including entry lots, stop loss, take profit, indicator parameters, and expert settings.

The OnInit() function initializes the EA by setting some variables and validating the initialization.

The OnTick() function is called on each tick of the price data and checks if a new bar has formed. If so, it calls the OnBar() function.

The OnBar() function is the main logic of the EA. It updates the current position, checks if the position needs to be closed, manages trailing stops, and determines whether to open a new position based on the entry signal.

The UpdatePosition() function retrieves the current position information for the specified symbol and magic number.

The InitIndicators() function initializes the indicators used in the strategy (Alligator and Standard Deviation).

The GetEntrySignal() function calculates the entry signal based on the indicator values and returns either OP_BUY, OP_SELL, or OP_FLAT (no signal).

The ManageClose() function checks if the position needs to be closed based on the indicator values.

The OpenPosition() function opens a new position based on the given command (OP_BUY or OP_SELL) and calculates the stop loss and take profit levels.

The ClosePosition() function closes the current position by sending an opposite order.

The ManageOrderSend() function sends an order (market or pending) with retry logic.

The ModifyPosition() function modifies the stop loss and take profit levels of an existing position.

The CheckOrder() function checks if an order is valid using OrderCheck() and handles error conditions.

The GetStopLossPrice() and GetTakeProfitPrice() functions calculate the stop loss and take profit prices based on the current bid/ask and specified parameters.

The GetTrailingStopPrice() function calculates the trailing stop price for the current position.





Preferred: EURGBP H1