Stratos Bora mt5

4.73

Stratos Bora is a trading robot for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities.


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT5!


Why Download Stratos Bora?

- Diverse Strategies: With 12 unique strategies, Stratos Bora is like having a dozen EAs in one. From the classic Ichimoku signals to innovative reverse strategies, Stratos Bora adapts to your trading preferences.

- Customizable Settings: Tailor your trading with an array of adjustable parameters. Control your risk, manage your trades, and set your own schedule with precision.

- Intelligent Trade Management: Stratos Bora doesn't just open trades; it nurtures them. With features like autolot, take profit adjustments, and loss caps, your trades are in good hands.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, AUDCAD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1 and Others
Test From 2003
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Low spread
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or higher
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick


Settings

- Start Trade Volume: This is the initial size of the trade that the EA will execute. It is expressed in lot size.
- Autolot: When enabled, the EA will automatically calculate the trade volume based on the account balance and the specified risk level.
- Risk level: This determines the amount of lot used based on the account balance when Autolot is enabled.
- Unique Magic Number: A unique identifier for the trades opened by this EA, allowing it to manage its trades separately from others.
- Spread Allowed: The maximum spread, in points, that the EA will accept for executing trades.
- Max Concurrent Orders: The maximum number of trades that the EA can have open at the same time.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: If set to true, the EA can have both buy and sell orders open at the same time.
- Max Trade Volume: The maximum volume that a single trade can have. If set to 0, this feature is disabled.
- Allow New Series: Determines whether the EA is allowed to start new series of trades.
- Permit Buy Orders: If true, the EA is allowed to place buy orders.
- Permit Sell Orders: If true, the EA is allowed to place sell orders.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Restricts the EA to executing only one trade per bar or candlestick on the chart.
- Trade Execution Timeframe: The timeframe on which the EA will execute trades.
- Bar Opening Alternation: This parameter can be used to alternate the bar opening for trade execution.

    For an explanation of all settings, please download the Quick Start Guide. If you need further assistance, feel free to contact me!


    Reviews 197
    Deyan Emilov
    18
    Deyan Emilov 2026.07.27 22:27 
     

    It works well and is cost-effective, but I can't configure it so it doesn't break. Can anyone help me?

    Yao Heng Leong
    322
    Yao Heng Leong 2026.06.25 08:27 
     

    Looks promising, looking forward to try different test files to maximise profitability!

    shaun8731
    75
    shaun8731 2026.06.25 07:35 
     

    I've been running on demo and now live and the results are very positive and consistent. Risk management seems solid to avoid blowing out accounts. I'm using it on XAUUSD and now keen to try other pairs.. Thanks for the great work.

    Recommended products
    EA34 Tanin Force
    Nhat Tien Duong
    5 (2)
    Experts
    [FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
    FREE
    Auto3M Lite MT5
    Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
    FREE
    ScriptBot Global
    Fabio Luis Pretti
    4.5 (4)
    Experts
    ScriptBot is a multi-strategy robot developed to be practical and robust, with ScriptBot you are able to create different strategies of your own, install up to 51 indicators of your liking and build your own trigger using simple logic expressions. AVISO:   This Expert Advisor is outdated , a new ScriptBot is being rewritten from scratch. Below we will tell you a little about the structure: Indicators:   ScriptBot does not have indicators in its coding, this means that you have full control of
    FREE
    Atlantis Xauusd
    Carlos Calvo Carcelen
    Experts
    El Atlantis EA ha sido diseñado específicamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en temporalidad H1, enfocándose en la calidad sobre la cantidad. Su lógica operativa combina indicadores clásicos con filtros de tendencia de temporalidad superior (D1/W1) para asegurar entradas con alta probabilidad de éxito bajo un estricto control de riesgo. Características Principales: Estrategia de Precisión: Utiliza un sistema de RSI estricto (35/65) combinado con un sistema de puntuación de tendencia (Score 2/3) p
    FREE
    Kronos Gold Momentum Shield EA
    Arnau Pradas Soriano
    Experts
    Gold Momentum Shield EA The Smart Way to Trade XAUUSD: Trend Following with Volatility Protection Stop gambling with dangerous Martingale or Grid systems. Gold Momentum Shield is a professional algorithmic trading solution designed for Gold . This EA doesn’t try to predict the future and it follows the real institutional money flow by combining momentum confirmation with advanced volatility-based protection. Unlike basic EAs that enter trades blindly, Gold Momentum Shield uses a triple-filter
    Stochastic SpiderNet
    Vladimir Novikov
    Experts
    Imagine a professional system that patiently weaves its web on the currency market, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Stochastic SpiderNet is an intelligent trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for traders who understand the power of grid trading but want to secure it with powerful protection algorithms. This is not just a "grid trader." It is a symbiosis of the classic Stochastic oscillator and an adaptive grid controlled by artificial constraints. How
    FREE
    Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
    Themichl LLC
    3 (1)
    Experts
    The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
    FREE
    Xauusd Smart Lot Calculator
    Yuki Sasahara
    Experts
    XAUUSD Smart Lot Calculator — Automated Lot Sizing & Order Execution for Gold Trading Overview A lot size calculator and order execution tool built exclusively for XAUUSD trading. Simply enter your account balance and risk settings — the tool instantly calculates the optimal lot size and executes your trade. Designed to be intuitive enough for beginners while powerful enough for experienced traders. Problems This Tool Solves - Tired of manually calculating lot sizes every single trade - W
    FREE
    The Tree
    Mr Navee Koonlert
    Experts
    This is EA optimizer for EURUSD Currency at M30 timeframe. The EA use Simple MA & Paraboric SAR for find Spot to open order. and usd ichimoku kinko hyo & Momentum For Confirm the trend of Price. This EA don't use  martingale method. Recommendations:  Currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: Any Use low spread forex brokers Input Setting: every 500 USD use 0.2 Lot
    Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    Experts
    Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA , a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities. Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and
    FREE
    Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy
    Tomas Vanek
    Experts
    EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
    FREE
    Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
    Nathan James Gilks
    Experts
    Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 The wait is over — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is now available for MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD traders who want fast short-term automation with controlled execution, intelligent guard protection and clear dashboard visibility. Most fast trading robots focus only on speed. In real broker conditions, speed without control can become a problem. Gold spreads can widen quickly, liquidity can change fast,
    FREE
    Stribrobot
    Lubos Terynger
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Stribrobot — Silver Trading Bot Automated EA for XAGUSD running on H1 timeframe. Uses trend following with RSI, EMA and ADX signals combined with Bollinger Band based take profit targeting. Built in market regime detection automatically adjusts behavior based on current conditions. Position sizing adapts to volatility in real time — reduces risk during high volatility spikes, increases it during calm periods. Session filters focus trading during the most active silver hours, skipping low liquidi
    FREE
    Pro Trading Dashboard
    Alireza Gholamreza Mohammadi
    Indicators
    WHO IS THIS FOR? → Manual traders who want to track performance without leaving MT5 → EA developers who need quick visual feedback on strategy results → Fund managers who want a clean, presentable performance overview → Anyone serious about understanding their trading edge   WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT Most trading dashboards show you numbers. This one shows you the
    FREE
    HydraAlchemist
    Haruki Teranaka
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
    FREE
    MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
    Jumnong Khamngam
    Experts
    M GH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.6      MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management.       Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times base
    FREE
    CRT Advanced
    Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
    Experts
    SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
    FREE
    Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
    Jesse De Souza Ferreira
    Experts
    Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (57)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    Kumo Cross EA
    Pablo Adolfo Cantos
    Experts
    Kumo Cross EA is a trend-following expert advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), based on the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. It trades one position at a time, with automatic volatility-based stop loss and take profit. How it works: - Tenkan/Kijun (TK) cross on the last closed bar - Cross strength against the Kumo cloud: Strong, Neutral or Weak - Configurable entry and exit tiers per direction - Optional higher-timeframe trend filter - Stop Loss = 1.5 x ATR and Take Profit = 3.0 x ATR (1:2 ratio) -
    FREE
    Growthamp MT5
    Conor Stephenson
    4.57 (21)
    Experts
    Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customize their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson I am here to help but I do not have set files for you. Check the group or learn to use the optimizer  to create your own set files. Key Features  Customizabl
    FREE
    Ge Double Ema Macd
    Garikoitz Errasti Randez
    3.5 (4)
    Experts
    This EA is a robot based on two EMAs and an standard MACD. No martingale or grid strategies. All positions have their own stop-losses. Trading strategy: This robot uses fast and slow EMAs to check the trend of the currency, once the trend is known, the standard MACD will trigger the correct order. Placing the best take profit and stop loss depending on the strengh of the trend. The Expert Advisor is designed for best performance in EURUSD currency pair at a 15m timeframe. Both slow EMA and fast
    FREE
    X Pro Scalper
    Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
    Experts
    X Pro Scalper — Ultra-Fast ATR/EMA Smart Scalper for Forex, Gold, BTC & Indices Download MT5 EA Version: 1.0 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) Style: Trend-aware scalping with ATR-anchored entries, session control, and strict daily guards Best for:   XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD, US30/DE40, liquid FX majors on M1 Timeframe Why traders pick X Pro Scalper No-Hedge, One-Side-Only logic to avoid buy/sell conflicts and reduce noise ATR-anchored distances for entries/SL/TP that adapt to volatility Spread
    FREE
    Easytrading Panel Basic by Vexo
    Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
    Experts
    EasyTrading Panel Basic by Vexo EasyTrading Panel Basic is a free manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides a streamlined workflow for placing market orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit calculation. The panel works on any symbol and any timeframe. How It Works The panel displays on-chart with your account balance, current lot size, risk percentage, reward-to-risk ratio, and calculated stop loss. All values update in real time as you adjust par
    FREE
    FOZ OneShot Sessions
    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    Experts
    FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
    FREE
    Gold one hour
    Shi Xuan Liang
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.  GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one h
    Master of Scalp
    Enrique Valeros Muriana
    Experts
    Master of Scalping is a high-frequency, 10-strategy expert advisor for fast M1-M5 intraday trading on liquid symbols. It captures momentum, pullbacks and level reactions with tight stops and disciplined risk control. 10 STRATEGIES (independently toggleable) - Momentum Burst - rides explosive directional moves - Pullback Scalp - mini retracements within the trend - EMA Ribbon - fast EMA crosses with confirmation - VWAP Scalp - bounces off the intraday VWAP - Range Scalp - trades inside tight rang
    FREE
    Rsi Elmex
    Olesia Lukian
    Experts
    RSI Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: The Science Behind RSI Trading The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978 and has become one of the most trusted momentum oscillators in technical analysis. What began as a manual calculation method in Wilder's book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" has evolved into an indispensable tool for traders across all markets. The RSI's power lies in its ability to quantify price
    FREE
    Gold Reversal Spike EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    ## Spike Hunter PRO Spike Hunter PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture profit from sudden high-velocity price movements on XAUUSD (Gold). The EA detects genuine spikes in real time and enters the market within milliseconds of detection. --- **How it works** The EA continuously monitors price movement speed on every tick. When price accelerates beyond the configured threshold, the EA opens a trade in the direction of the spike and immediately begins pr
    FREE
    Gold Spot
    Shaljan Areepattamannil
    Indicators
    XAUUSD Confluence Signals — Multi-Filter Precision Indicator for Gold Stop guessing. Trade only when six independent confluences align. XAUUSD Confluence Signals is a non-repainting MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on a single overused indicator, it requires six independent conditions to align before drawing a buy or sell arrow, filtering out the noise that destroys most gold-trading systems. Every signal arrives with automatic Stop Loss and
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.56 (9)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.28 (47)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (36)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.48 (105)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.42 (149)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (10)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (136)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.3 (27)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.11 (44)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4 (20)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    1.64 (14)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Vexora sera
    Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.37 (30)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.4 (30)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.08 (37)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (506)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.58 (73)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Iron Stops
    Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
    5 (7)
    Experts
    100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (53)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    More from author
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.38 (69)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Stratos Mistral mt5
    Michela Russo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
    Stratos Goldwind mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.68 (290)
    Experts
    Stratos Goldwind   is an innovative   trading robot   designed for   Gold   trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the   Stratos Pali   indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with   10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exc
    FREE
    Stratos Zephyr mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.76 (194)
    Experts
    Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
    FREE
    Stratos Pali mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.5 (8)
    Indicators
    Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
    Spider Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.78 (126)
    Experts
    Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    4.7 (10)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Stratos Pali
    Michela Russo
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
    Stratos Goldwind
    Michela Russo
    4.62 (202)
    Experts
    Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exclusive Benefits
    FREE
    Stratos Zephyr
    Michela Russo
    4.61 (57)
    Experts
    Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
    FREE
    Stratos Bora
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (73)
    Experts
    Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! Do you want a powerful EA? Ch
    FREE
    Stratos Mistral mt4
    Michela Russo
    4 (1)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
    Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on GOLD . This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1 . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Turtle Scalper Pro ! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To
    Dragon Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.63 (56)
    Experts
    Dragon Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian sessions. This EA is  Fifo Compatible . Expert advisor not use arbitrage o high frequency trading, then we see an high resistance to slippage. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it and All Set files, Please Contact me by mql5
    Lizard Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.07 (15)
    Experts
    Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot   for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions. Expert advisor not use grid, martingale , arbitrage o high frequency trading . Fix   and   Visible Stop loss   and   Take Profit Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email ! The s
    Snake Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.44 (9)
    Experts
    Snake Crazy Pro is at   discount Price only Today, at 50%   of the Original Price! Snake Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Please note, this EA made over 1300% Live trading profit in REAL ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/799160 Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Spider Crazy Pro ! (All fut
    Turtle Scalper Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.81 (26)
    Experts
    Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Spider Crazy Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message  
    Squirrel Trader Pro
    Michela Russo
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by  StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Panther Trader Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! The sy
    Hippo Trader Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.31 (54)
    Experts
    1 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599) Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -> T
    Llama Crazy Pro MT5
    Michela Russo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Scorpion Crazy Pro MT5 ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Lla
    Hippo Trader Pro MT5
    Michela Russo
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
    Filter:
    Deyan Emilov
    18
    Deyan Emilov 2026.07.27 22:27 
     

    It works well and is cost-effective, but I can't configure it so it doesn't break. Can anyone help me?

    Yao Heng Leong
    322
    Yao Heng Leong 2026.06.25 08:27 
     

    Looks promising, looking forward to try different test files to maximise profitability!

    shaun8731
    75
    shaun8731 2026.06.25 07:35 
     

    I've been running on demo and now live and the results are very positive and consistent. Risk management seems solid to avoid blowing out accounts. I'm using it on XAUUSD and now keen to try other pairs.. Thanks for the great work.

    Dabrowskyyy
    24
    Dabrowskyyy 2026.06.22 19:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    hasan salehy
    78
    hasan salehy 2026.06.14 00:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dwi Istanto
    28
    Dwi Istanto 2026.05.23 17:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    kingheaven505
    27
    kingheaven505 2026.05.06 00:24 
     

    Great experience so far! I really like having 12 different Ichimoku strategies to choose from, which makes it easy to adapt to various market conditions. The solid risk management features give me peace of mind while trading. I’m looking forward to doing more backtesting and optimization to get the most out of it!

    equalitygr
    198
    equalitygr 2026.04.26 06:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    marvin robertson
    45
    marvin robertson 2026.03.30 17:16 
     

    awesome

    Mohamed Alshamsi
    90
    Mohamed Alshamsi 2026.03.25 17:42 
     

    excellent EA, keep the good work up

    Martin Pokemin
    23
    Martin Pokemin 2026.03.23 23:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Long Vux
    56
    Long Vux 2026.03.18 05:11 
     

    The tool is excellent. I ran it on the trial version and got positive results. Could you send me some of the official installation files? Thank you.

    Timofei Bychkov
    201
    Timofei Bychkov 2026.03.02 12:41 
     

    he best advisors!!!

    Dyllat
    51
    Dyllat 2026.02.26 02:35 
     

    Interesting ea, lets see with the presets

    Cristian Salute
    470
    Cristian Salute 2026.02.22 18:51 
     

    Another fantastic EA from Michela Russo. I have used and currently use all the EAs in the Stratos series and they are simply amazing, customizable, and adaptable to various pairs and market conditions. With the right skills, they can be tweaked for low risk or explosive gains. Bora uses the Hichimoku as an indicator.

    meysam hamoleh
    49
    meysam hamoleh 2026.02.11 17:40 
     

    Hello dear It's really amazing. I ran the program with $100 and earned $100 a day. It became $500 and then I lost and reached $150. Of course, it was my problem, not the program's problem. Now I have a traditional account. Can you send me the traditional account settings for the currency pairs? Thank you and good luck

    mickymouso
    14
    mickymouso 2026.02.11 07:30 
     

    Hey Michela, my initial tests look very promising. EURUSD 15M with default configuration. Can you send me further settings for optimizations? I would also like to know more about the available strategies. Do you have more information on this? Thanks.

    kaleijason
    34
    kaleijason 2026.02.05 19:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Aqsa Syed
    21
    Aqsa Syed 2026.01.17 19:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nezo Eliot
    1388
    Nezo Eliot 2026.01.05 01:40 
     

    Wellbuilt EA. Once I have optimized for Gold M15, it started delivering steady results.Big thanks for the author !

    12345678...10
    Reply to review