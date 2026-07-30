Amazing Edge Double

Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple configurable price action and candlestick-based entry methods. The EA allows traders to select different entry techniques independently for buy and sell trades while providing built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop, and profit protection features.

The Expert Advisor supports both manual optimization and automated operation, making it suitable for traders who want flexibility when testing different market conditions.

Features

  • 20 selectable entry methods

  • Separate Buy and Sell entry configuration

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

  • Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing

  • Balance-based trading filter

  • Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Global profit trailing

  • Maximum profit target exit

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Mobile-friendly on-chart control panel

  • Pause/Resume trading button

  • Close All Positions button

  • Magic Number support

Available Entry Methods

The EA includes the following selectable entry methods:

  • Price Movement

  • Standard Candlestick Direction

  • Heiken Ashi

  • Pin Bar

  • Engulfing Pattern

  • Inside Bar

  • Breakout Pattern

  • Momentum

  • Combined Price Action

  • Double Bottom

  • Double Top

  • Hammer

  • Shooting Star

  • Morning Star

  • Evening Star

  • Bullish Divergence

  • Bearish Divergence

  • Support and Resistance Bounce

  • Trendline Break

  • Combined Multi-Signal Mode

Buy and Sell methods can be selected independently.

Risk Management

The EA provides several money management options:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage based lot calculation

  • Balance-based lot sizing

  • Maximum lot size limitation

  • Minimum account balance filter before opening new trades

Pyramiding

Optional pyramiding allows additional positions to be opened in the direction of the current trade.

Features include:

  • Up to 5 configurable pyramid levels

  • Individual lot size for each level

  • Adjustable minimum distance between entries

  • Maximum open trade limit

Exit Management

The EA includes multiple exit options:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing Stop based on total floating profit

  • Maximum account profit target

  • Maximum account loss limit

  • Manual Close All function

Mobile Interface

The Expert Advisor includes a simple chart interface with:

  • EA status display

  • Current floating profit

  • Position information

  • Active entry method

  • Balance information

  • Pause/Resume button

  • Close All Positions button

Input Parameters

Main configurable settings include:

  • Trade direction

  • Entry method selection

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Lot sizing mode

  • Risk percentage

  • Pyramiding settings

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing

  • Profit target

  • Loss limit

  • Magic Number

  • Balance filter

Recommended Usage

The EA can be used on any MT5-supported symbol and timeframe. Users should optimize the input parameters according to the selected market, broker conditions, and trading strategy before using the EA on a live account.



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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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