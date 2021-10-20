Auto3M Lite MT5

4.75

AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging

Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator

Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends.

Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell

The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS.

Pro version MT4

Pro version MT5

Feature

No martingale

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Use Trailing stop

Delete pending order automatic by interval time

Use buy stop and sell stop function for pending order

Trading Strategy

AUTO3M Lite MT5 trade on 9 currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY,GBPJPY

using pending order buy stop or sell stop only.

Stochastic oscillator is used for quotes analysis and analysis on new bar only.

When Stochastic main line more than 90 and Bid less then Upper band is prepare sell stop pending order.

When Stochastic main less than 20 and Ask more than Lower band is prepare buy stop pending order.

Follow buy stop when Stochastic main line more than Stochastic signal value.

Follow sell stop when Stochastic main line less then Stochastic signal value.

When Ask above position and more than stop level or Bid bellow position trailing stop work immediate

Export advisor test result

Having initial deposit 3000$ have earned 96.49$ on GBPUSD Day in period from October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Balance drawdown absolute : 0%, Balance drawdown maximum : 0.24%

Recommended

Timeframes:  Day

Minimum balance 100 USD

Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100

ECN brokers recommended, for example: IWeltradePepperstoneFXProExness

Initial setup

Magic number : Magic number unique

Refresh timer in millisecond (minimum 30000) : minimum 30,000

Trailing stop mode : Base on point or Base on stop limit

Trailing stop point : point in pip use with base on point for currency set about 50 point, Gold about 700 point, Crypto currency 10000 point

Trailing stop percent : multiple percent use with base on stop limit 

Expire time for pending order : Expire time after open pending order

Max position : Max position must more then zero (prevent drawdown)

    For other questions, or any comment, set files or support for this EA, please contact me.

    Warning: Historical results cannot guarantee same results in the future
    Reviews 7
    Esmail Mohammed A Mobaraki
    191
    Esmail Mohammed A Mobaraki 2025.02.11 14:45 
     

    Good 👌

    ozzfrancisco
    74
    ozzfrancisco 2022.12.15 20:12 
     

    👍

    Doosan0001
    24
    Doosan0001 2024.01.02 13:30 
     

    The EA is perfect to adjust but will not exit according your setting, you have to exit from the profit position manually, I thing the developer has to improve the setting of response for closing values of TP and SL

