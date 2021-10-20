The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS.

Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell

Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends.

Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator

AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging

Feature

Use buy stop and sell stop function for pending order

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Trading Strategy

AUTO3M Lite MT5 trade on 9 currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY,GBPJPY

using pending order buy stop or sell stop only.

Stochastic oscillator is used for quotes analysis and analysis on new bar only.

When Stochastic main line more than 90 and Bid less then Upper band is prepare sell stop pending order.

When Stochastic main less than 20 and Ask more than Lower band is prepare buy stop pending order.

Follow buy stop when Stochastic main line more than Stochastic signal value.

Follow sell stop when Stochastic main line less then Stochastic signal value.

When Ask above position and more than stop level or Bid bellow position trailing stop work immediate