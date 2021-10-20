Auto3M Lite MT5
- Experts
- Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
- Version: 4.80
- Updated: 18 March 2025
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging
Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator
Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends.
Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell
The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS.
Feature
No martingale
Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
Use Trailing stop
Delete pending order automatic by interval time
Use buy stop and sell stop function for pending order
Trading Strategy
AUTO3M Lite MT5 trade on 9 currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY,GBPJPY
using pending order buy stop or sell stop only.
Stochastic oscillator is used for quotes analysis and analysis on new bar only.
When Stochastic main line more than 90 and Bid less then Upper band is prepare sell stop pending order.
When Stochastic main less than 20 and Ask more than Lower band is prepare buy stop pending order.
Follow buy stop when Stochastic main line more than Stochastic signal value.
Follow sell stop when Stochastic main line less then Stochastic signal value.
When Ask above position and more than stop level or Bid bellow position trailing stop work immediate
Export advisor test result
Having initial deposit 3000$ have earned 96.49$ on GBPUSD Day in period from October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021Balance drawdown absolute : 0%, Balance drawdown maximum : 0.24%
Recommended
Timeframes: Day
Minimum balance 100 USD
Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100
ECN brokers recommended, for example: IWeltrade, Pepperstone, FXPro, Exness
Initial setup
Magic number : Magic number unique
Refresh timer in millisecond (minimum 30000) : minimum 30,000
Trailing stop mode : Base on point or Base on stop limit
Trailing stop point : point in pip use with base on point for currency set about 50 point, Gold about 700 point, Crypto currency 10000 point
Trailing stop percent : multiple percent use with base on stop limit
Expire time for pending order : Expire time after open pending order
Max position : Max position must more then zero (prevent drawdown)
For other questions, or any comment, set files or support for this EA, please contact me.
Good 👌