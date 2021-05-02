Trends Change

The Trends Change indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..).


Great tool for indices, currencies and commodities.

It works on every timeframe.


Parameters

Range: setting to determine the speed of the indicator
Line_Up: higher RSI value
Line_Down: lower RSI value
Show_Bands: if TRUE shows RSI lines
MaxBars: analyzed bars
Change_Alert: pop-up alert

Send App Notification: send notification on MT4 app

Send Mail Notification: send notification on email


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Eva Stella Conti
Indicators
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Quant EA Gold
Eva Stella Conti
Experts
The Quant EA Gold is a Breakout strategy for Gold  for MetaTrader 5, optimized and   backtested on ICmarkets and The5ers propfirm. This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features.   Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500     USD   (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any s
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