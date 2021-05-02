Trends Change
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 May 2021
- Activations: 5
The Trends Change indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..).
Great tool for indices, currencies and commodities.
It works on every timeframe.
Parameters
Range: setting to determine the speed of the indicator
Line_Up: higher RSI value
Line_Down: lower RSI value
Show_Bands: if TRUE shows RSI lines
MaxBars: analyzed bars
Change_Alert: pop-up alert
Send App Notification: send notification on MT4 app
Send Mail Notification: send notification on email