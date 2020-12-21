AE Grid

AE Grid is an automated expert advisor that works on the basis of trend and classic grid averaging.

AE Grid was developed, tested and optimized strictly according to the history of 10 years. ( from 2010 to 2020 )

 Demo trading account 

Features

  • built-in mathematical slip algorithm.
  • The price channel in all time frames. When touching the price channel with a positive balance, it closes all positions in order to avoid a trend reversal. It goes in addition to the ADVISER for Free.
  • Issuing a new SL when crossing 0% of the deposit.
  • Use lot increase in a Geometric progression and the Arithmetic a choice.


recommendations

  • Expert Advisor Settings: use the settings from the attachment. When buying, I can give recommendations of the adviser's settings for your deposit
  • Symbol: EURUSD.
  • Timeframe: H1 - H4
  • Minimum deposit: $ 1,000

Parameters


Value:
  • grid_signal - default value
  • grid_profitclose - default value
Management:
  • 1. Auto / Manual - automatic / manual (when opening an order in manual mode, trading will continue in automatic mode until the order is closed)
  • 2. Price Channel - Price channel. When an order is open, touching the price channel (with more than 0% yield) will close
  • 3. Profit Close-An auxiliary element for closing an order (with positive and negative returns) when the trend reverses at a lower hourly interval (if H4, then H1 analysis )
  • Slippage - Slippage.
Information board:
  • Use panel-On / Off display
  • Color text - Color of the scoreboard
Managing your balance:
  • Balance risk-calculation of the initial lot from the balance / free margin
  • Lots-Fixed initial lot if Balance Risk=0​
The fixing of profit:
  • Take Profit - Take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss - Stop loss in points.
  • 4. % Profit taking - % of the profit from the deposit to close the market order.
  • Profit line-On/Off the profit line
  • 5. Color line - Color of the profit line 0%
  • % Max Drawdown - % of the maximum drawdown from the deposit to close the market order.
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing stop in points.
  • Trailing Step-Trailing step in points.
ST Breakeven- auxiliary element stop loss
  • ST breakeven - on \ you can use the breakeven function. When enabled from 0% of the deposit, the line "Stop Loss" is set when passing N - the number of points specified in the parameters "ST start" and "ST level".
  • 6. ST start - A point from 0% of the deposit when a new "Stop Loss" is enabled to close orders.
  • 7. ST level - The point at which the new "Stop Loss" is set from 0% of the deposit to close orders.
  • Color line 0% - The color of the ST start line
  • 8. Color line ST level - Color of the ST level line
Averaging:
  • Use Avaraging - On \ Output of the averaging function
  • Step averaging - The averaging step.
  • Step multiplier-Multiplier of the averaging step.
  • Lot increase t ype - Use the lot increase both exponentially and arithmetically to choose from.
  • Geometric lot multiplier - The lot multiplier in geometric progression.
  • Adding an arithmetic lot - Adding a lot in Arithmetic progression.
  • Martingale: do not include without a seller's comment.​







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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Konstantin Volchek
22
Konstantin Volchek 2021.01.18 07:50 
 

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Konstantin Ignatov
285
Reply from developer Konstantin Ignatov 2021.01.18 14:18
Спасибо за положительный отзыв!
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