Tic

The trading robot "TIC-pro" is most focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it may well trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments at the same time. The robot trades pending orders and hedges transactions in different directions very well. This allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this Expert Advisor, the emphasis was placed on reducing possible drawdown. He trades in both directions on both BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjustable in the expert settings). In the settings you can set the starting lot to automatically increase. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result on a single transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been achieved. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 1.2% of profit; the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is to close unnecessary negative transactions). The default is 2% profit. If you set 100% profit, the robot will simply trade based on incoming signals without closing a series of transactions.

The TIC-amateur version is a simplified version with default settings without the ability to select settings for other instruments. Minimum settings. https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/115662?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+Rating006

ATTENTION:

All work and testing was carried out in the terminal from Forex4you!

The most accurate trading is achieved on the server. This is a link to an inexpensive server where it works, especially for Forex: https://omro.host/server-for-forex?from=2503, promo code: omro_2503.

Recommended initial deposit is 500 USD. (less is possible, but then the risks and drawdown will increase)

Recommended TimeFrame M15, H1. (Can trade on any TimeFrame)

By default, everything is already configured for trading on GBR/USD on M15, H1.(see settings in screenshots!)

