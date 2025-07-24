SniperGrid Shield EA

5
SniperGrid Shield EA — fully automated grid + hedge trading robot


Brief description

SniperGrid Shield EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor using its own SGS_Signal to open high-quality trades and manage them via controlled grid and optional hedge logic.


Trading strategy

The EA works in three layers:


Main trade — opens a single position per cycle based on SGS_Signal (optional ADX filter for trend confirmation).


Controlled grid — if price moves against the main trade by a user-defined ATR distance, the EA may open additional grid orders — only if the average entry price improves by at least the configured MinImprovePip, to avoid increasing unrealized loss. Optional Bollinger Bands filter can prevent grid orders in unfavorable conditions. Grid lot sizes follow a controlled martingale multiplier.


Hedge — if drawdown reaches the defined Hedge_DD_Threshold and SGS_Signal indicates reversal, the EA may open hedge orders using the same ATR-based logic. The grid + hedge pair closes automatically when total profit reaches TakeProfit, either by closing oldest positions first (FIFO) or all together (batch close), depending on settings.



Key features


Integrated main trade + grid + optional hedge in one unified system.


Automatic trade management and closure logic (FIFO or group close).


Risk control: grid only opens when average price improves; ATR-based distance to avoid overtrading; controlled martingale to limit risk.


Realistic accounting: swaps, spreads, and swaps included in profit/loss calculations.


Ready for real trading: default parameters optimized; no need for user fine-tuning before use.



Recommended settings


Minimum deposit: USD 1,500


Recommended timeframes: M15 – H4


Suitable instruments: Forex majors, Gold (XAU), major Cryptocurrencies (if broker supports), Indices (CFDs).



Usage notes

Test on a demo account first to verify performance under your broker conditions. Monitor results periodically and adjust parameters if market conditions change.

Reviews 1
Carlos Calvo Carcelen
140
Carlos Calvo Carcelen 2025.11.22 21:08 
 

Me encanta, es un ea magnífico y configurable. Lo he comprado tras probar el Ea Acumuló, que es gratuito.

Hoang Loc Tran
671
Reply from developer Hoang Loc Tran 2025.11.26 00:15
Thank you very much! I hope the EA brings you a great experience. I would really appreciate it if you could share your feedback with me via message — I will continue to update and improve the EA to make it even better. Once again, thank you so much!
Reply to review