You can choose any timeframe because all calculations are carried out according to special algorithms. The advisor trades only the symbols listed in the property Symbols, regardless of the symbol in which it is working. The market is subject to pattern-based fluctuations, which means it is fluctuations that often repeat themselves. A neural network has an undisputable advantage which is to memorize market fluctuations which generated both positive and negative trades. The neural network of this advisor, trained on the history, is capable of filtering most false signals. It is recommended to pay a special attention to the money management, rather than to technical optimization of the advisor. Thus, the advisor trades 7 symbols by default, and you should keep this in mind when calculating your initial deposit and a volume per trade. The default volume of 0.0025% is good for a deposit of 100 USD.



