SwApiEA

You can choose any timeframe because all calculations are carried out according to special algorithms. The advisor trades only the symbols listed in the property Symbols, regardless of the symbol in which it is working. The market is subject to pattern-based fluctuations, which means it is fluctuations that often repeat themselves. A neural network has an undisputable advantage which is to memorize market fluctuations which generated both positive and negative trades. The neural network of this advisor, trained on the history, is capable of filtering most false signals. It is recommended to pay a special attention to the money management, rather than to technical optimization of the advisor. Thus, the advisor trades 7 symbols by default, and you should keep this in mind when calculating your initial deposit and a volume per trade. The default volume of 0.0025% is good for a deposit of 100 USD.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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EASwApi
Wu Shi
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You can choose any timeframe because all calculations are carried out according to special algorithms. The advisor trades only the symbols listed in the property Symbols, regardless of the symbol in which it is working. The market is subject to pattern-based fluctuations, which means it is fluctuations that often repeat themselves. A neural network has an undisputable advantage which is to memorize market fluctuations which generated both positive and negative trades. The neural network of this
SwApi
Wu Shi
Experts
Here is the professional English translation of the SwApi.mql5 Release Notes: SwApi.mql5 Release Notes I. Product Overview SwApi is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It integrates deep market data analysis, dynamic parameter adjustment, three-tier risk control, and profit-scaling strategies to provide stable and efficient trading solutions. II. Key Features Deep Market Data Analysis‌: Identifies significant bid/ask levels through real-time market depth anal
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Lee Bryant
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Lee Bryant 2019.04.02 18:40 
 

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